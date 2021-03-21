Greer Grammer has been around the entertainment industry for her entire life. As the daughter of Kelsey Grammer, she got to have a very unique behind-the-scenes experience. Evntually, she decided that she wanted to follow in her father’s footsteps and get in front of the camera. That said, she was determined to build a career on her own without riding her father’s coat tails. For the last several years, she’s done exactly that. Since making her on screen debut in 2010 she has racked up nearly two dozen acting credits and the list just keeps growing. With some upcoming movie projects in the works, it looks like Greer is well on her way to becoming a star. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Greer Grammer.
1. She Was A Soccer Player
Growing up with a famous father means that a lot of aspects of Greer’s childhood were a little different from other kids. One thing that was the same, however, was the fact that Greer was very active in sports. She played soccer for several years and she also enjoys watching basketball and football.
2. Her First On-Screen Role Was In an Episode of iCarly
If you were a kid or tween during the late 2000s or early 2010s you probably have fond memories of the Nickelodeon series iCarly. Greer got the opportunity to make her first on-screen appearance in an episode of the show in 2010. The role may not have been big, but it served as a perfect way for her to get her foot in the door.
3. She Has An Account On Cameo
The internet has made it easier than ever before for people to connect celebrities that once seemed out of reach are not only a scroll and tap away. Cameo has taken things a step further by giving people the chance to get personalized video shoutouts from their favorite stars. Greer has an account on the platform and videos from her currently cost $30.
4. She’s Named After Another Actress
In addition to having an actor for a father, there’s something else about Greer that likely meant she was destined to become an actress herself. She is named after Greer Garson, an actress who rose to prominence during World War II and continued to act through the early 80s.
5. She Studied At USC
Some people may think that Greer has just used her connections to break into the industry, but in reality, she’s put in a lot of hard work. She attended the University of Southern California where she graduated in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in theater. Since finishing school, Greer’s career has really taken off.
6. She Was A Pageant Queen
Greer’s work as an actress isn’t the only time she’s had lots of eyes on her. She has also competed in several beauty pageants over the years. In 2008, she was crowned Miss Teen Malibu. She then went on to place in the top 10 of the Miss California Teen. She was also crowned Miss Regional California Teen in 2011.
7. She Loves To Bake
For lots of people, spending time in the kitchen is nothing more than a necessary chore. For people like Greer, however, the kitchen is one of their favorite places to be. Greer especially loves to bake and she often shares photos of her creations with her followers on Instagram.
8. She Likes To Travel
There are endless amounts of beautiful things to see all over the world and Greer is trying to see as many of them as she can. She has been fortunate to be in a position to travel far and frequently and she has gotten to visit places like England and Iceland. Out of all the places she’s been, however, London seems to be her favorite.
9. She’s a Singer
Greer isn’t just a talented actress, she also has some musical skills up her sleeve. She loves to sing and has a highlight section on her Instagram profile dedicated to performances she’s done. That being said though, it doesn’t appear that Greer has any plans to release any music projects.
10. She Loves Going To Disneyland
If you ask most people what they love the most about living in Southern California they’ll probably say something like the weather or the beaches. For Greer, however, the best thing about the area is having easy access to Disneyland. During an interview with Nylon, “I, like, live at Disneyland. I wish I was kidding, but I’m not. I have a season pass, the premium one with no blackout dates. Parking included.”