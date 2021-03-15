10 Things You Didn’t Know about Greg Lawson

If we ask you to recognize Greg Lawson by name, could you do it? Some can, and some won’t be able to. However, it’s likely that most everyone will recognize his face even without the name on the tip of their tongue. Greg Lawson is one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood thanks to all the hard work that he does in the acting business. He’s a man who takes every role and makes it his own, and he takes each role and turns it into something that only he can achieve. It’s time for his fans to learn more about him.
1. He’s in His 60s
Greg Lawson was born on December 27, 1957. He was born in Toronto, Ontario. He spent most of his life living in Canada with his family, but he spends a lot of time traveling for his roles these days.
2. He isn’t Afraid of Anything his Role Requires
Now that he’s starring in “Wynonna Earp,” he has decided that every role is worth the things you do to make it good. He had to lie naked in the snow in the show, and he didn’t even flinch. He figured it was his turn to take off his clothes since everyone else had already done it on the show. He’s obviously a team player.
3. He’s Been Acting Since 1994
In reality, it’s a long time. However, he’s been in so many shows that it might feel to him like he’s been working for just a few years. He’s made some serious credits for himself over the years in shows that are long-running hits. He’s played everything from a probation officer to a police officer to anything in between. There’s nothing he cannot do.
4. He’s A Stage Actor First
Before he ever set foot on a television set, Greg Lawson was a stage actor. He spent nearly three decades of his life working on the stage before he became a television actor. He has been in just about every Shakespeare production imaginable, and it’s where he grew the bulk of his talent prior to television.
5. He’s Very Private
He’s a man who does not share much of his personal life with anyone. He manages to keep his persona life to himself, so we don’t know much about him outside of his work. We aren’t sure if he’s married or dating. We don’t know if he has any kids. We know next to nothing about him, and he seems to like it that way.
6. His Favorite Movie
Most men are going to tell you that their favorite movie is something masculine, but this is not that kind of guy. He’s happy to admit that his favorite is “To Kill A Mockingbird,” and we love that he’s happy to admit that even if some might say it’s not a very masculine movie. Also, the book is better, but you all know that.
7. He Loves JAWS
First, is there anyone on the planet earth who does not love this movie? It’s a classic, iconic film that really just makes summer what it is. Who doesn’t have summer movie nights in the pool while watching JAWS on the wall-mounted television? Greg Lawson knows all the words.
8. He’s Into Dieting
If, by dieting, we mean looking for creative new meals that no one ever thought to make. For example, if you take a look at Lawson’s Twitter page, he’ll tell you that he’s going to try and make a Cap’n Crunch sandwich with French toast. Why not? It’s a lovely idea, and we can see it being a big thing. Someone give this man a cooking show of his own.
9. He’s Chatty
Well, he likes to Tweet. He likes to Tweet very random things on his account, and it’s entertaining. In fact, we should probably create our own Twitter account and follow him so that we can keep up with his random musings and his thoughts on life. He seems like a likable guy who has something fun to say at any possible moment.
10. He Doesn’t Seem to Be a 2020 Fan
Greg Lawson seemed to have a long year. While many people are coming out saying that 2020 was a great year because they got to find clarity, take a break, have much-needed time with their families, and how they realized what was important, Greg Lawson basically sums it up as a lot of Mondays.