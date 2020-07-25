Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Greg Okotie

For some people, the desire for marriage is so strong that they’re willing to risk it all by tying the knot with a complete stranger. That’s exactly what Greg Okotie agreed to do when he signed up for season 9 of Married at First Sight. He had no idea what to expect, but he was pleasantly surprised when he saw his wife, Deonna, at the alter. Although it was his first time meeting her, he was instantly attracted and ready to start building towards their future. Deonna initially seemed hesitant, however, she eventually came around and the couple is still going strong. Greg’s perseverance and transparency proved that true love really can conquer anything. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Greg Okotie from Married at First Sight.

1. He’s In A Fraternity

Greg Okotie is a proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. The Alphas are the oldest African American fraternity and is part of The Divine Nine which includes all of the other major African American Greek letter organizations. Unlike other types of greek organizations, African American fraternities and sororities typically involve lifelong membership.

2. He Studied Biomedical Engineering

During Married at First Sight, it was mentioned that Greg owns a math tutoring center. However, what wasn’t mentioned was the fact that Greg is also an engineer. He earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering mathematics from St. Augustine University as well as a master’s degree in biomedical engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

3. He Was Involved In Student Government

Education is something that has always been important to Greg, and that doesn’t just include lessons learned in the classroom. During his time in college, Greg was also involved in campus activities and he was even the vice president of the Student Government Association.

4.He Was Engaged To Someone Else Before His Wife

Obviously if you’ve decided to go on a show like Married at First Sight, it’s because you haven’t had the best of luck when it comes to relationships. However, Greg’s situation is a bit different from some of the other people who’ve appeared on the show. He had actually already been engaged once before coming on the show.

5. He Started An Apparel Line

On top of owning a tutoring center, Greg and his wife have launched a new business venture. They started an apparel line called Akpesiri which is a Nigerian phrase for ‘good life’. The couple’s brand includes a variety of t-shirts with different phrases and designs.

6.He Wanted A Partner To Take Him Out Of His Comfort Zone

Anyone who watched Greg and Deonna’s relationship unfold probably remembers that they definitely weren’t on the same page in terms of enjoying themselves. Deonna loves a good adrenaline rush and Greg prefers to keep both feet firmly planted on the ground. However, it looks like this difference was intentional. Greg told the experts that he wanted to be with someone who could help him step outside of his comfort zone, and Deonna did just that.

7. His Faith Is Important To Him

Greg was raised by a single mother where he grew up in a very religious household. His strong faith remains a major part of his life today. His relationship with God guides him in all of the things he does and this is something that he and Deonna have in common.

8. He Was Fully Dedicated To The MAFS Process

Getting married to someone you’ve literally never met isn’t an easy thing to do. Lots of people on the show struggle with the process of having to learn about a complete stranger and this is usually very detrimental to the relationship. However, Greg went into the process with an open mind and he was completely dedicated from the very beginning.

9. The Show Made Him Come Out Of His Shell

Greg is a very reserved person, and that aspect of his personality was very clear during his time on MAFS. However, he says being on the show changed him. He told Soap Dirt, “Typically, I’m a person that sits back and observes. But, Married at First Sight has made me come out of my shell a little bit more. I’m more extroverted and more comfortable with larger crowds and being recognized”.

10. He’s Open To Starting A Family

Greg and Deonna don’t have any children yet, but that probably won’t be the case forever. At the moment, their primary focus is being pet parents to their adorable dog, Sandy. However, they both seem open to the opportunity to starting a family sometime in the near future.


Camille Moore
Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


