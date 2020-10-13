Most teenagers are probably preoccupied with thoughts about school dances and high school sporting events, but Gregory Diaz IV has other things on his mind. The 15-year-old actor is already building up a solid resume that is showing his true star power. He made his first TV show appearance in 2008 in the Netflix series, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. In 2020, he got his big break when he earned a starring role in the movie, Vampires vs. the Bronx. Despite his young age, Gregory has the poise, talent, and professionalism of actors who are two and three times his age. The fact that he’s just getting started means that there will probably be even bigger things to come. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Gregory Diaz IV.
1. He Has Puerto Rican Roots
Gregory was born and raised in the New York City, but his family is originally from Puerto Rico. He is very proud of his Puerto Rican heritage and has connected with many other successful Puerto Rican entertainers including Marc Anthony and Anthony Ramos.
2. He Has A YouTube Channel
In this day and age, an internet presence — or lack thereof — can truly make or break a person’s career in entertainment. This is something Gregory seems to have a good understanding off and he has worked hard to put his name out there on social media. He started a YouTube channel all the way back in 2012. Although the channel has fewer than 100 subscribers, it has more than 45,000 total views.
3. He Loves To Play Video Games
Sure, there are a lot of things about Gregory’s life that make him completely different from other kids his age, but in a lot of ways he’s also very similar. He loves to play video game. While talking to Nightmarish Conjurings, he said “I’ve been grinding on Modern Warfare lately trying to complete challenges to unlock Damascus before Cold War comes out in November. Which I obviously pre-ordered. I’ve also been enjoying Warzone because it’s a lot different from other battle royal games I usually play.”
4. He’s Been On Broadway
Just looking at Gregory’s on screen resume won’t tell you just how special this kid really is. He also has a lot of theater experience under his belt. Most notably, he was in the 2016 Broadway production of Matilda the Musical which won a Tony Award. He was also in an off Broadway production of You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.
5. He’s Signed To A Talent Agency
Working with an agency can be a great way to an actor to further their career by gaining access to more opportunities. In June 2020, Gregory inked a deal with the well known United Talent Agency (UTA). The company has worked with many well-known entertainers including Johnny Depp and Jim Carrey.
6. He’s Also A Singer And Dancer
Gregory is known to most people as an actor, but he can do a lot more than that. He is also a trained singer and dancer who has utilized these skills in his theater work. With so much talent and flexibility, Gregory will be unstoppable as he continues to gain acting experience.
7. He’s A Baseball Fan
When you live in a city like New York, sports is a big part of the culture. Needless to say, Gregory is a big Yankees fan. Not only does he enjoy watching the games on TV, but he also likes to get out to the stadium and see them live whenever he gets the chance.
8. He’s Performed For Michelle Obama
Being on TV and on Broadway are both very cool opportunities, but nothing is quite as cool as going to the White House and performing for the First Lady. Gregory is one of the few people who can say he’s gotten the chance to do all three of those things. In 2015, he participated in Broadway at The White House where he performed for Michelle Obama.
9. He Likes To Dream Big
Gregory is the kind of person who loves to dream and envision big things for his future. Some people may find this unrealistic, but he is already proving that he has what it takes to make even his wildest dreams come true. This optimism will undoubtedly come in handy throughout the years.
10. He Was In A Commercial With Selena Gomez
Gregory has already gotten the chance to work with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, one of them being international superstar, Selena Gomez. His TV debut was in a 2016 commercial for the iPhone 6s which also featured Gomez as well as other celebrities.