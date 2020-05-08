In the 10 years since releasing her debut album, a lot of things have changed for Grimes. She went from being relatively unknown artist to being popular in multiple countries. She went from being single to dating one of the most famous entrepreneurs in the world. Most recently, she became a mother. The birth of her son with Elon Musk, X Æ A-12, has become the topic of dozens of conversations. Many people are confused by the very unconventional name and they have lots of questions. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Grimes.
1. She Allegedly Had An Experimental Eye Surgery
Grimes is known for being a little on the unconventional side. In 2019, Grimes claimed to have undergone a surgical procedure that removed blue light from her vision. She said, “I have also eliminated all blue light from my vision through an experimental surgery that removes the top film of my eyeball and replaces it with an orange ultra-flex polymer that my friend and I made in the lab this past winter as a means to cure seasonal depression.” There is no proof that Grimes actually had the surgery or that any such procedure exists, but you’ve got to admit that it does sound pretty cool.
2. She Claims She Can Visit Other Dimensions
If you’ve ever wanted to know what other dimensions are like, Grimes might just be the person to ask. She spends 2-4 hours a day in a deprivation tank which she says helps her visit other dimensions and travel through time.
3. She Tones Herself Down For The Public
It’s hard to believe that Grimes could be more bizarre than what she puts on display, but she’ll be the first person to admit that she is “more weird” than she shows. Over the course of her career, she has learned to hold back a bit in order to make herself more “palatable.”
4. She Was A Big Marilyn Manson Fan
Grimes was raised in a relatively conservative Catholic household which she rebelled against from an early age. During her childhood, she became a big Marilyn Manson fan because she felt he represented all of the things that were opposite of her home life.
5. She’s Done Some Intense Things For Inspiration
It’s no secret that artists often have to get creative in order to find inspiration. However, Grimes took that to a new level in 2012 when she decided to do something extreme in order to get inspired. She spent nine days alone in the desert without food to help herself come up with ideas.
6. She’s Studied The Brain
Grimes has always been passionate about music and understanding how it affects people. She even took time to study this concept in school. Grimes told NPR, “I was in a program at McGill called Electroacoustics, where we studied a lot of how the brain interacts with music. So by the time I actually started making music, I kind of had an understanding of frequencies and kind of how the brain responds to things, which I think really helped me as a producer…”
7. She Loves Using Writing To Fix Problems
For Grimes, music is about more than keeping people entertained. It’s also a tool that she uses for problem solving various issues that arise in her life. Grimes says she loves the feeling of writing a song for someone as a way to win someone back.
8. She’s A Fan Of Drake’s Producer
Grimes has very diverse taste in music and she enjoys listening and learning from different genres. One of her favorite producers is Noah ’40’ Shebib who is best-known for the work he’s done with Drake. 40 has produced songs like “One Dance” and “Nice for What”.
9. She Has Akathisia
Many people have commented on the fact that Grimes often seems a little fidgety. But what most people don’t know is that she can’t help it. She suffers from a condition called Akathisia which makes it difficult for her to stay still.
10. She Likes To Scream
Do you ever wish you could scream to let out all of the stressful energy you’ve been holding in? This is something Grimes does on a regular basis. She has incorporated scream sessions into her health and wellness routine. Grimes and her friend, Hana Pestle like to get together and spend 20 to 25 minutes screaming as loud as they can as a form of release.