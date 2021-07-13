Gunpowder Milkshake is Already Getting a Sequel

There’s no such thing as waiting for a sequel these days unless one counts the waiting that the audience has to endure to actually see it. Gunpowder Milkshake already has a green light for a sequel and the first movie hasn’t even hit the screen yet. From what people can see of the trailer there’s already enough action to go around between the five women that are bound to make this a memorable movie, but if that’s the case then one has to wonder what the sequel is bound to be like. Between Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Angela Bassett, and Michelle Yeoh, there’s plenty of baddassery already present in the first movie, so it’s a big wonder as to who might be showing up in the sequel and what that’s going to mean. It might be easier to talk about a sequel at this point if the original movie had already dropped, especially since, even with spoilers, people might get a better idea of how things turned out so that rooting for the sequel might be a little easier.
A point of caution might not be looked at kindly by some people, but it’s a wise decision all the same since even if a sequel has already been planned and possibly written, there’s the chance that the initial movie might not be quite as awesome as people might think. It could also happen that the story doesn’t come out the way that was expected, or that the lead-in to a sequel doesn’t feel as solid as some might want it to. In short, there are simply too many unknown factors in play to think that penning and planning a sequel to a movie before it’s even released would be a good idea. It’s practical, there’s no doubt about that, but it carries a certain amount of risk as well.
Creating a sequel that could mesh with the first movie is a good idea for the simple reason that it cuts down on the length of time between the original story and its follow-up, as happens so often with a lot of movies. One movie will come out, a sequel will be planned, and then years will pass before the sequel ever comes to fruition, meaning that people age, things happen, and the sequel becomes a little less effective unless the story takes into account the aging of the actors and the possibility that time will in fact pass, since like it or not, in the movies time doesn’t always pass in the same manner as some movies give the impression that the first and second movie are generally separated by days, weeks, or months. Separating the two by years is far more effective since it allows for the actual passage of time as people see it, while otherwise, it can be a serious problem that can’t be reversed that easily. A good example of a realistic connection would be the Godfather sequels since between the second and third movie it’s seen that Michael Corleone ages quite a bit, which is natural since there were 16 years between the second and third movies.
Gunpowder Milkshake, if it’s successful, will hopefully have a quick transition that won’t be made out to be any longer than days or months given the relatively brief period of time between the two movies. If that’s the case then it’s likely that it will be a smoother transition between the movies and therefore more like watching a continuation rather than a sequel. That would be beneficial, to say the least since bringing a sequel out this quickly feels like it’s jumping the gun in a big way, though it could be an interesting bit of development if it works. As far as the content and the acting, there are plenty of big names in the movie, so it’s fair to think that expectations are high and that a lot of people are hoping to see the best possible outcome that will lead directly into the sequel. Even if the sequel has to emerge from a less than likely ending, it’s still interesting to think that there’s this much faith in the movie that it’s been given this kind of go-ahead.
But then again, the group of actors that have been pulled together for this endeavor should be able to make a bit of magic happen since between their acting ability and the action sequences that are coming, it’s fair to say that there will be more than enough to keep the audience entertained and happy. With Paul Giamatti as the main villain, it’s also likely that there will be a bit of dark comedy in this movie as well, and that people will get a kick out of what’s to come. As for the sequel, well, hopefully it will be given a decent push by the first movie.