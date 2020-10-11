Guy Builds Insane Star Trek Man Cave Theater

Let’s be honest here men, a lot of us want a man cave, we feel the need for a man cave, and we would HAVE a man cave…if we had the money to make it and the space to do so. Phil Stiller found the opportunity to create something for his own needs that some folks might see as extraneous but others would see as beautiful and impressive since this man cave, which appears to be just that since the space isn’t all that big, is still jaw-dropping since the work and the time and money that went into this space had to be pretty extensive since just looking at all the detail and the adherence to the idea of being in space, along with the Star Trek display, is insane, but absolutely brilliant. This is the kind of man cave that a Trekkie of either gender could love since the theater experience is great and the novelty of it is hard to beat. The lighting might get irritating after a while, but it’s fair to think that Phil likely has regular lighting installed as well since otherwise, this could end up hurting the eyes eventually. But the way this place is set up is just magnificent since there are individuals that would do just about anything for this type of room.
One big question is how Phil got that door to work as it did. There’s likely a very easy way to explain it, but at the same time, it’s also bound to be something that would take a person that understands the mechanism and how to to make it work for the space that it occupies. The effect is pretty cool, but one has to wonder if Phil has a very understanding wife or is a bachelor and just has a lot of free time. Of course, if he were a bachelor he wouldn’t need to make a man cave since the whole house would be his man cave, so it’s fair to think that he has someone very understanding in his life that doesn’t say no to things such as this. This is after all the dream of many men. Note that I didn’t say ALL men, since not everyone is a Trekkie and not all men feel the need to have a space they can go to in order to just kick back and relax. But it’s still nice since it’s that idea of having a space in the house that’s all yours, that you can choose to share or not, and that can be designed in the way you want. Like it or not, a lot of people don’t get that option since the house has to function the way that their spouse wants it, in a way that will benefit kids if they have any, and that will defy their ability to have things the way they want. That’s the importance of a man cave or a she-shed or anything of this type that allows people to have their own space at times, as it gives people a chance to just be alone with their thoughts and whatever other distractions they feel the need for.
This is when you should be able to get the feeling that Phil has a VERY understanding spouse since not a lot of people would be willing to allow their significant other to have their way beyond their own personal room, especially when it comes to the front door of the home. The front door of a home is after all what people see first upon coming to someone’s house, and a lot of people are a bit particular about what is affixed to a door or how it appears to other people. There are plenty of folks that would look at this and say ‘no way’ since despite being a part of pop culture and being recognized by a lot of people, not everyone is going to know what a TARDIS is and will likely wonder why the front door looks this way. Others that have watched the show might get excited or at least appreciate the effort since pop culture is definitely one of the few things that people are still taking pleasure in at this point, and it’s become an important grounding point for a lot of people that are in need of something to cheer them up. But the effort and the time it had to have taken to get such a thing right is amazing.
Having your own space is definitely important at times, and while some folks might criticize having a man cave, there are many others that will at least try to understand it since the whole idea behind it is to just relax and have a good time. It’s not like men don’t allow anyone else into their man cave.