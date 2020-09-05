Guy Learns To Pilot A Giant Furrion Exo-Bionic Prosthesis Mech

It’s easy to get the point of this, but likely it’s a lot harder to get the hang of walking in this mech suit since watching the guy in the video do it is impressive, but it also comes with the thought that there really was no point to this, other than to create a mech racing league at some point. Hey, guys with a lot of money and free time and the skills to make it happen are those that tend to come up with the oddest things to spend their time on it would appear. But while mocking this suit is easy for some it’s far easier to be impressed by it since to be fair, this is a big hunk of metal that looks as though it might be easy to move once inside it but would probably be a nightmare for a lot of people to master since walking is all well and good when you’re doing it on your own, but trying to control a suit that weighs this much would be something different altogether. Now just imagine other mechs attempting to race across a given landscape, plodding along as this one does, and likely taking a good amount of time to finally make it to the finish line. It’s hard to even imagine whether it would be just a race or if it might be an obstacle course that the mechs might have to navigate.
In the years to come, if this idea continues to advance and be seen as something worthwhile, it’s possible that such a sight might be something that we’re granted since there are plenty of people that are attempting to push forward with robotics of all sorts, using technology that people haven’t seen before and methods that might be seen as similar or brand new. The point though is that as humanity keeps stretching forward when it comes to technology there are already enough warning signs here and there to note that it is changing us in a few ways. In some cases, such as this, the ideas appear pretty innocent since a mech at this point is something that can’t move all that quickly and doesn’t feature any offensive parts that might be used to point to this thing as a possible weapon of war. This is just a fancy metal suit that’s being used for fun at this point, but if anyone’s seen enough movies they’ll know that anyone with a military application or two in mind might look at this and think that it could be fitted with a few weapons here and there and fine-tuned to become a walking death machine.
That’s likely a lot of paranoia talking, right? Don’t look past that idea though, since anything that can carry a possible military application is something that might be looked into. For now, though it’s still an impressive piece of machinery since the time it took to make it and create the ability to make it move had to be extensive. The controls don’t sound too complicated, but watching the guy in the suit is still enough to make a person realize that thinking one thing and then doing it tend to be very different. Just trying to coordinate the legs on this thing to walk would be kind of hard since when walking, a lot of people don’t give a lot of thought to the idea of moving their arms since it tends to come naturally after learning it in childhood. Trying to teach a person how to walk again, in a way, would be kind of amusing since this is essentially what’s happening. If walking is this hard in a mech, just think about how far it might be until people start to learn how to run. There’s definitely a need to be in good shape when operating one of these things as well it would appear since it does take a toll on the operator as it’s shown, and too much time spent in the mech would eventually require the individual to be hauled out since trying to work their way out when fatigued is bound to be a bit of a struggle. But the experience is worth it no doubt since being able to say that you walked in a mech suit such as this is something you could pull out for a rainy day far into the future, maybe as a point of conversation or just to impress your grandkids.
But to think of the ultimate goal, to create a mech league, is kind of interesting since it indicates that others might be working on mechs of their own, and it could be that we’re not too far away from seeing such a thing take place. Of course, where it goes from there is anyone’s guess at this point.