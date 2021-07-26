Guy Lockard has been working hard to make a name for himself in the entertainment industry for more than 20 years. Now he’s officially on the brink of an opportunity that is going to change his career for the better. It was recently announced that he will be joining the cast of Chicago Med as a series regular for the upcoming season. The role will be his biggest yet, and he’s already gotten a lot of congratulatory messages from fans and fellow actors alike. Although the next season of the show probably won’t’ air until 2022, the excitement is already building. We don’t have much information about Guy’s character just yet, but we have a good feeling he’s going to knock it out of the park. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Guy Lockard.
1. He Was A Host On Teen Summit
Breaking into the entertainment industry isn’t an easy thing to do, but Guy was fortunate to get his foot in the door at an early age. Guy got his start in 2001 as a host of the popular TV series Teen Summit which aired from 1989 to 2002. Guy made his first acting appearance in 2009 in an episode of Law & Order.
2. He’s A Producer
Being in front of the camera is definitely what Guy enjoys the most, but he has also ventured over to the other side. In 2017, he made his debut as a producer with a short film called Beast Mode. We didn’t find any information to indicate that he has plans to do more behind-the-scenes work in the future.
3. He Was In A Jay-Z Video
Jay-Z is arguably the greatest rapper of his generation, and working with him isn’t an opportunity that many people get. However, Guy Lockard can proudly say that he’s worked with Jay-Z. In 2017, Guy was in the music video for Jay-Z’s song “Smile“. The video currently has more than three million views on YouTube.
4. He Studied At Towson
Due to his career, most people probably assume that Guy studied drama/theater during his time in college. However, lots of people don’t realize that music is also something that Guy has always been passionate about. Guy attended Towson University where he majored in jazz vocal performance.
5. He’s Done A Lot Of Voice Work
Guy’s live-action resume is very impressive, but being on camera isn’t the only way he’s put his acting talents to good use. He has also done several voice-over projects during his career. Most notably, he has narrated quite a few audiobooks including The Autobiography of Gucci Mane and All American Boys.
6. He’s A Low Key Kind Of Guy
Some people in the entertainment industry are so obsessed with being in the spotlight that they’ll put their whole lives on display just to get some attention. That has never been Guy’s style, though. Instead, he prefers to keep his private life away from the public and keep all of the attention on his work.
7. He Had A Record Deal
As you may have been able to guess by the fact that he majored in jazz vocal performance, Guy has a great singing voice. When Guy was in college, he earned a record deal with Ruff Ryders Entertainment. Unfortunately, however, the label had other priorities and his project ultimately ended up getting shelved.
8. He Was In Gossip Girl
Although Guy hasn’t had a lot of huge roles just yet, he’s gotten the chance to be a part of some very successful shows. In 2012, he appeared in an episode of Gossip Girl as a cab driver. Sure, it may not have been the biggest part, but it was still a great opportunity for him. He has also been in The Blacklist and Gotham.
9. He’s Based In New York
Since Guy is a pretty private person, we weren’t able to find any information about his upbringing. We do know that he is currently based in the New York City area although it doesn’t appear that he is from there. Since he went to Towson University, there is a chance he may originally be from the DMV area.
10. He’s Not Really Into Social Media
Now that Guy will be joining the cast of Chicago Med, there are going to be a lot of people who want to follow him on social media. The good news is that he has accounts on Instagram and Twitter, but he doesn’t appear to be someone who is overly concerned with social media. By the looks of things, he didn’t start getting active online until 2020.