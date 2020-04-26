Guy Who Played Easy E in Straight Outta Compton is Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges

Do you get the feeling that some actors forget that they’re part of a movie and get a little lost at times? As Kevin Burwick of MovieWeb reminds us, Jason Mitchell played the role of Eazy-E in 2015’s Straight Outta Compton in a way that a lot of people won’t soon forget, but this current weapons and drug charge are making it appear that the actor might have thought that the life was a little too appealing to give up. Just recently he was pulled over and found to be in the possession of an AK-47 and a Glock 19 pistol and was also holding two pounds of marijuana and around 1,3000 doses of MDMA, otherwise known as ecstasy or molly, which is enough to get an average citizen tossed in jail without that much hesitation. Thanks to his celebrity status Jason was let out that same evening and is already being given the benefit of the doubt by his representative and likely by many fans that are bound to think that the cops might have had no cause to pull him over. Like it or not that doesn’t excuse the charges that could land him in prison unless someone’s willing to find a way to bail him out and somehow get the charges reduced. The downside of this of course is that he’ll likely be getting a lenient sentence and won’t do any time in prison where, once again, the average person would find themselves. It might not even matter that this isn’t his first brush with the law, as when it comes to celebrities that can pay their way out of just about anything the law doesn’t really tend to mean much so long as it’s there to protect them when needed and look the other way when they get caught. Anyone else a bit tired of the double standard?
Let’s be fair here, there are celebrities that have done time for their crimes and some that have done hard time, but the overall feeling is that no matter the explanation, there are far too many criminals among the Hollywood elite that for one reason or another are allowed to simply skate with a lighter sentence or with no punishment at all. Community service is a joke when handed out for various crimes, especially given if one isn’t a celebrity there’s a good chance that the punishment is going to be a hell of a lot stiffer. The idea of money being able to bail a person out of a jam is one aspect of the current legal system that definitely needs to change as it allows those that have plenty to simply walk when in truth they should be paying the fines and doing the time. Does the average citizen get away that easy? Sometimes the answer is yes based one the circumstances, but more often than not a crime committed is a crime that an average citizen will be paying for in a big way. Thinking that celebrities can get off the hook thanks to the fact that they can pay for the best defense attorneys that can lie through their teeth and pull a ‘not guilty’ or ‘no contest’ off to perfect is abhorrent really since it means that the laws of America don’t affect everyone the same and that like it or not, those with the money can get away with just about anything they want so long as they don’t take things to an extreme that can’t be forgiven.
What’s kind of funny is that the representative speaking for Mitchell is attempting to get law enforcement to look at the big picture and focus more on society than Mitchell, which basically translates to “My client is small potatoes when compared to what’s happening in the world, just look away and we’ll pretend this never happened.”. Seriously, if there was ever a more blatant attempt to get the heat taken off of someone for something they’d done it’d be interesting to hear. At this point the representative might as well try finding blinders for those that are involved with the upcoming case in order to try and obscure the facts of what Mitchell did and why he would think it was okay to be carrying two weapons and enough product to go into business for himself around in his personal automobile. This is why the opening remark is so accurate, as it almost feels as though Jason might have been channeling his inner Eazy-E in even daring to make this kind of mistake. If racial stereotyping comes up in this case it wouldn’t be much of a surprise, neither would it shock anyone if the cops in question were accused of being racists at this point, as this is an all too common thing to hear these days. But no, don’t blame the guy that broke the law, right? Oh yes, the sarcasm is running thick, as is the hypocrisy.