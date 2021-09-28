10 Things You Didn’t Know about Hailey Green

If you are paying any attention to the newest season of “The Voice,” then you already know the name Hailey Green. She’s a teenager, but that doesn’t mean much when it pertains to talent. She’s a young woman with a killer voice, and she is good enough to impress the judges during her blind audition. The only question now is whether or not Hailey Green will go back to being a teenager in her hometown with the show is over for the season, or if she will be someone whose name is unforgettable because she takes her career as a singer to the next level? Either way, she’s someone worth getting to know a little better.
1. She is Really Young
When we said Hailey Green is a teenager, we didn’t mean she’s an adult teenager who is ready to celebrate her birthday and turn 20. She’s only 15. She’s so young that she has a chance to really focus on her career now because there’s not much else going on in her personal life other than high school and hanging out with friends. She can focus on this because she doesn’t have a job or kids at home, and that almost simplifies things for her.
2. She’s From Mississippi
She’s a southern girl from the state of Mississippi. She was born and raised there, and that’s where she goes to school, where she participates in extracurricular activities, and where focuses on things like her own personal life. She is living her own personal dream there.
3. She Only Had One Judge Turn
At the end of the day, though, that’s all you need. While Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend opted not to turn their chairs around to give her a chance to be part of one of their teams, she did get Blake Shelton to turn around. That’s all she needed, though. One judge to turn around is all it takes to change the game.
4. She Auditioned Before
One thing her fans might already know but her new fans probably don’t know is that Hailey Green is not a first-time blind audition kind of girl. She also tried out before, back on the 19th season of the show. She was good, but she wasn’t good enough that any of the judges wanted to work with her. She sang, but no one turned around to take her.
5. She is Not a Quitter
The thing about Green, though, is she is not a quitter. While some young teenagers (remember, she’s only 15 now) would have gone home, cried, and felt like they failed, she went home and decided she wouldn’t stop. She didn’t let her ego or her sadness get in her way of wanting to go back and try again. She is not a quitter.
6. She Thrives Under Pressure
The thing that really sets Green apart from so many kids her own age is that she is not someone who is stressed or overwhelmed under pressure. She thrives. It makes her feel like she can do it, and it gives her the drive and energy to make things happen. She is a girl who thrives under pressure.
7. She Knows Missing Out Before Was Good
She’s also smart. She knows that not being chosen the last time she auditioned for this show was not a bad thing. It was a learning curve for her. She knows now that she simply was not ready before, and she used that time to work on herself and to focus on things that would improve her chances of being successful this time around.
8. She is a Football Player
Not only is she a singer, she’s also a football player in Mississippi. If you are unfamiliar with the south, there is nothing more important than high school football, and she just so happens to be the only girl on the team. She’s a linebacker, and she is good.
9. She Plays Guitar
She’s very talented when singing, but she’s also very talented when she’s playing the guitar. She is musically inclined in every aspect of her life, and that is going to bode well for her the older she gets. She’s a girl who is good at what she does, but also someone who works hard to be better than she is right now.
10. She’s a Lot
In her own words, of course. She’s someone who doesn’t fall into one category or one area of life. She’s a girl who is kind but she is brave and she is fierce. She tries to be all the things that make her a good person, and that makes her a lot. She’s unafraid to chase her dreams and to make the most of her life even at 15, and that is something that will always work for her.