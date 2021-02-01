Hakeem Kae-Kazim’s career has been nothing short of impressive. He has been working on screen for the last five decades and he has been a part of lots of successful projects during that time. Most people will remember him best from his role in the TV series Black Sails and the movie Hotel Rwanda. Hakeem’s ability to command attention during every scene has earned him the respect and admiration of everyone who’s seen his work. 2021 is shaping up to be another successful year for Hakeem and he has a recurring role in the sci-fi series Intergalactic. He also has some major film projects in the works that his fans are sure to love. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Hakeem Kae-Kazim.
1. He Is Originally From Nigeria
Hakeen is widely referred to as a British actor, and while it’s true that he lived in England for much of his life, he was actually born in Lagos, Nigeria. He relocated to the UK when he was young and was educated in England. He eventually decided to move to the United States.
2. He Never Considered Walking Away From Acting
Every actor experiences ups and downs at some point in there career. There have been countless actors who have shared stories about how they almost decided to talk away from acting completely – some even went as far as taking a brief hiatus. Hakeem, on the other hand, has never once thought about doing such a thing.
3. He Trained At Bristol Old Vic Theatre School
Once Hakeem got a taste of what it was like to be an actor, it didn’t take him long to realize it was something he wanted to do. He went on to study acting at the well known Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. The school has a long list of successful alumni including Sir Patrick Stewart, Gene Wilder, and Naomie Harris.
4. He’s A Voice Actor
Hakeem has a very distinct voice and it has worked in his favor throughout his career. He is a successful voice actor who has been involved in a variety of projects including video games and TV shows. Most notably, his voice was used in two video games from the Halo franchise and Final Fantasy XIV.
5. He Is Active On Social Media
Although social media can be a very useful tool, there are lots of celebrities who prefer not to spend a lot of time posting and interacting with fans. Hakeem isn’t that kind of actor, though. He is very active on Twitter and Instagram and often uses the platforms to engage with his supporters.
6. He Has Well Over 100 Acting Credits
Longevity is one of the hardest things to accomplish in the entertainment industry. There are a lot of people who are able to get their foot in the door, but then struggle to get any further. Hakeem, however, has essentially kicked the door in. Not only has he been acting on screen for more than 30 years, but his resume now includes more than 100 acting credits.
7. He Likes To Do Yoga
Hakeem is a very active person and he likes to make sure he keeps himself in great shape. His exercise isn’t just for his physical health though, it’s also a way for him to release the stress and tension he encounters on a regular basis. In addition to playing sports and doing traditional workouts, Hakeem also likes to do yoga.
8. He Is A Producer
Acting has been Hakeem’s primary focus throughout the years, but in 2003 he began doing some work as a producer. In that time, he’s produced a handful of film projects and he has a couple in the pipeline waiting to be released. He would also love to get into directing in the future.
9. He Delivered His Youngest Daughter
Hakeem is a very devoted family man and he played a very important role in the birth of his youngest child. During an interview with Adunagow Magazine, Hakeem said, “I delivered my youngest daughter at home on my own on the couch of our living room.” When he isn’t busy with work, Hakeem likes spending as much time with his family as he can.
10. Sydney Poitier Is One Of his Biggest Inspirations
Every actor has at least one other actor whose work they’ve always admired. For Hakeem, one of those actors is the legendary Sydney Poitier who has been in the entertainment industry for longer than Hakeem has been alive. Poitier is one of the most influential actors of his generation and he has received numerous awards and honors throughout his career.