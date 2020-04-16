Florida native, Haley Cureton, is used to getting a lot of attention on social media. And she’s about to start getting even more and she enters the doors of reality TV stardom. Haley will be a cast member on the upcoming Netflix dating show, Too Hot to Handle. The show will feature a cast of attractive young singles who are sent to a beautiful island in hopes of finding love. However, there’s a plot twist: the show forbids contestants from physical hook ups. This unique format will allow contestants to get to know each other in a different way. It’ll also allow viewers to do the same. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Haley Cureton.
1. She Was A Sorority Girl In College
Haley Cureton joined the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority while in college. The organization was founded in 1989 and has a present on college campuses across the world. Zata Tae Alpha is dedicated to breast cancer education and awareness.
2. She Went To The University Of North Florida
Pursuing an education is something that’s important to Haley. After high school, she enrolled in the University of North Florida in Jacksonville. It’s unclear whether or not she’s still a student or what she majored in.
3. She Loves The Beach
As a resident of Jacksonville, it’s only right that Haley Cureton spend her free time at the beach. In fact, hanging out by the water is one of her favorite things to do. You can catch her soaking up some sun by the ocean (or the pool) almost any day of the week. Getting the chance to spend weeks on an island while shooting Too Hot to Handle was probably a dream come true for Haley.
4. She Loves Dogs
Haley Cureton isn’t just a proud dog mom, she’s also a big advocate for people fostering and adopting dogs. In fact, she adopted her dog from a rescue facility in Jacksonville. She believes that all dogs deserve a safe and loving home. Her Facebook page features several posts about dogs in her area that are looking for forever homes.
5. She’s From Tallahassee
Although Haley Cureton has been living in the Jacksonville are since going to college, it looks like she is originally from Tallahassee which is about two and a half hours away from Jacksonville. Tallahassee is the home of Florida State University and Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU).
6. She’s A Reality TV Rookie
Haley may look like she’s done this whole reality TV thing before, but Too Hot to Handle will actually be her first time appearing on TV. Like many other people who have appeared in reality series, Haley will likely use the platform as a stepping stone towards other things she wants to achieve. She may even decide to do another reality show down the line.
7. Her Dad Works In Cyber Crimes
Anyone who was planning on spamming Haley’s social media with rude comments after the show airs might want to think again. Her father is a cyber crimes professional who over ten years of experience in the industry.
8. She Is A Model
Haley Instagram account is full of bikini shots of her hanging out at the beach. It looks like some of these photos may be in partnership with the brand’s she likes to wear. In addition to that, she also did a photo shoot with Strata clothing. The company is based in California but has a location in Jacksonville.
9. She Loves Hanging Out With Friends
What good is a day at the beach without great people to spend it with? Haley loves spending quality time with her friends and seems to have close relationships with them. Although she likes to keep her personal life off of social media, she’s shared a few photos with some of her good friends.
10. She Was Co-Ed Of The Day
Haley’s looks have definitely gotten her a lot of attention. She was even voted Co-ed Girl of The Day by coed.com. In 2018, the website featured Haley in a blog post on the site and shared a few of her best photos. If Too Hot to Handle becomes a big a hit as Netflix is predicting, there will likely be a lot more shoutouts in Haley’s future.