Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Haley Lu Richardson

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Haley Lu Richardson

1 min ago

Every generation has an actress who is eventually dubbed ‘the sweetheart’ and the title for this generation might just go to Haley Lu Richardson. The 25-year-old actress has been doing on screen work since she was a teenager. Although much of her early work was in TV, she got her breakout when she starred opposite Cole Sprouse in the 2019 movie, Five Feet Apart. Since then, Haley’s star has been on the rise and she’s become someone who lots of people are excited about. She currently has a couple of project that are still in the works, including the upcoming series Unpregnant, and it looks like the next couple of years are going to be big for her. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Haley Lu Richardson.

1. She Was A Competitive Dancer

Before Haley got into acting, she had been a competitive dancer for most of her life. During an interview with The Last Magazine, she said, “I danced for like eight or nine years. I was super focused and committed to that; all I did was go to school and then dance and get no sleep. That’s when I learned about self-motivation and committing to something, and also about how much I love entertaining and telling stories. And I think dance and acting have those things in common.”

2. She Moves To Los Angeles At 16

Haley was born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona. When she was 16 she decided to relocate to L.A. to focus more on her dancing. It didn’t take her long to find a dance agent. However, she was also focusing on her acting and got her first role not long after being in the city.

3. She’s Engaged

Even though Haley is still pretty young, she knows what she wants when it comes to her professional life and her personal life. She has been dating fellow actor, Brett Dier, since 2012 and the couple announced their engagement in the spring of 2018. Dier is best-known for his role in Jane the Virgin.

4. She Started A Business

Haley can officially add entrepreneur to her already impressive list of accomplishments. She is very creative and has always liked to make things. As a result, she started an Etsy shop called Hooked by Haley Lu where she sells hand made crochet items such as hats, sweaters, and scarves.

5. She Almost Said No To The Role In Five Feet Apart

Five Feet Apart might just be her biggest role yet, but she almost passed up on the opportunity. She told The Hollywood Reporter, “I wasn’t super into this script the first time I read it, to be honest. Not because of what these characters go through, but because there were things about Stella that were hard for me to connect to.”

6. She Went On A Strict Diet To Prepare For Her Role In Five Feet Apart

When Haley finally did agree to take the role in Five Feet Apart, she took it very seriously. She wanted to make sure that she was playing a person with cystic fibrosis as accurately as possible. One of the things she did to prepare for the role was going on a strict diet.

7. She Is Excited About Getting More Leading Roles

Now that Haley has a couple of starring roles under her belt, she is excited about the possibility of getting even more in the future. She told Vogue, “Honestly, I loved being the lead. There is so much more to explore and, for me, what’s fun about acting is actually being on set and having those moments while the cameras are rolling where you really feel like you are a different person for a couple of minutes.”

8. She Started Acting At A Young Age

Even though dance was Haley Lu’s primary focus for many years, she has always had a thing for acting. She got her start acting in school plays where she only ever had very minor roles. However, even in those few moments on stage, Haley knew that she wanted to act.

9. She Practices Yoga

We all have at least one thing that we like to do to keep us feeling grounded and recharged. For Haley, one of those things is practicing the art of yoga. She loves to do yoga whenever she gets the chance and it’s a great way for her to balance herself after a busy day or week.

10. She Comes From A Creative Family

Haley doesn’t come from a family of actors, but her parents are very creative people none the less. Her father is a golf course architect and her mother is a graphic designer. Haley has a close relationship with both of her parents and it’s clear that they are her biggest fans.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

The Five Most Evil Futurama Characters in the Show’s History
How Much do Big Brother Contestants Get Paid?
game of thrones emilia clarke
The Best Secrets TV Show Kept From Their Casts
Check Out The Trailer for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion
The Most Popular “Final Girls” in Horror Movies
Crazy Rich Asians 2
How Does Crazy Rich Asians 2 Plan on Topping The Original?
The Band Ice Nine Kills has a Unique Connection To The Shining
The Hilarious Imaginary Pitch Meeting for “Twilight: Breaking Dawn”
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Haley Lu Richardson
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rajkummar Rao
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Toya Turner
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Eva Verena Müller
Freddy Krueger, Jason and Pinhead are Fighting the Power Rangers in Fan-Made Comic
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
What We Learned from The Batman: Three Jokers Trailer
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Here’s What We Know about Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy for PS5
Turns out Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Has Connections to Modern Warfare
The Trailer For PS5’s Project Athia is Worth a Watch
The 2021 Mortal Kombat Has Been Delayed Indefinitely