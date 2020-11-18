Every generation has an actress who is eventually dubbed ‘the sweetheart’ and the title for this generation might just go to Haley Lu Richardson. The 25-year-old actress has been doing on screen work since she was a teenager. Although much of her early work was in TV, she got her breakout when she starred opposite Cole Sprouse in the 2019 movie, Five Feet Apart. Since then, Haley’s star has been on the rise and she’s become someone who lots of people are excited about. She currently has a couple of project that are still in the works, including the upcoming series Unpregnant, and it looks like the next couple of years are going to be big for her. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Haley Lu Richardson.
1. She Was A Competitive Dancer
Before Haley got into acting, she had been a competitive dancer for most of her life. During an interview with The Last Magazine, she said, “I danced for like eight or nine years. I was super focused and committed to that; all I did was go to school and then dance and get no sleep. That’s when I learned about self-motivation and committing to something, and also about how much I love entertaining and telling stories. And I think dance and acting have those things in common.”
2. She Moves To Los Angeles At 16
Haley was born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona. When she was 16 she decided to relocate to L.A. to focus more on her dancing. It didn’t take her long to find a dance agent. However, she was also focusing on her acting and got her first role not long after being in the city.
3. She’s Engaged
Even though Haley is still pretty young, she knows what she wants when it comes to her professional life and her personal life. She has been dating fellow actor, Brett Dier, since 2012 and the couple announced their engagement in the spring of 2018. Dier is best-known for his role in Jane the Virgin.
4. She Started A Business
Haley can officially add entrepreneur to her already impressive list of accomplishments. She is very creative and has always liked to make things. As a result, she started an Etsy shop called Hooked by Haley Lu where she sells hand made crochet items such as hats, sweaters, and scarves.
5. She Almost Said No To The Role In Five Feet Apart
Five Feet Apart might just be her biggest role yet, but she almost passed up on the opportunity. She told The Hollywood Reporter, “I wasn’t super into this script the first time I read it, to be honest. Not because of what these characters go through, but because there were things about Stella that were hard for me to connect to.”
6. She Went On A Strict Diet To Prepare For Her Role In Five Feet Apart
When Haley finally did agree to take the role in Five Feet Apart, she took it very seriously. She wanted to make sure that she was playing a person with cystic fibrosis as accurately as possible. One of the things she did to prepare for the role was going on a strict diet.
7. She Is Excited About Getting More Leading Roles
Now that Haley has a couple of starring roles under her belt, she is excited about the possibility of getting even more in the future. She told Vogue, “Honestly, I loved being the lead. There is so much more to explore and, for me, what’s fun about acting is actually being on set and having those moments while the cameras are rolling where you really feel like you are a different person for a couple of minutes.”
8. She Started Acting At A Young Age
Even though dance was Haley Lu’s primary focus for many years, she has always had a thing for acting. She got her start acting in school plays where she only ever had very minor roles. However, even in those few moments on stage, Haley knew that she wanted to act.
9. She Practices Yoga
We all have at least one thing that we like to do to keep us feeling grounded and recharged. For Haley, one of those things is practicing the art of yoga. She loves to do yoga whenever she gets the chance and it’s a great way for her to balance herself after a busy day or week.
10. She Comes From A Creative Family
Haley doesn’t come from a family of actors, but her parents are very creative people none the less. Her father is a golf course architect and her mother is a graphic designer. Haley has a close relationship with both of her parents and it’s clear that they are her biggest fans.