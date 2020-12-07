Hamish Linklater has been acting on screen for the last 20 years and in that time he’s gotten nearly 50 acting credits. Hamish, who has a background in theater, has become known for playing all types of characters. His ability to captivate the audience no matter the role is truly unmatched. He is best-known for playing Matthew Kimble in The New Adventures of Old Christine and Clark DeBussy in Legion. Thanks to all of the work he’s put in, he’s built a fan base that includes people from all over the world and they’re all excited for his next move. Hamish has some big projects in the works and they’re sure to get people talking. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Hamish Linklater.
1. He Comes From An Artistic Family
The fact that Hamish chose to become an actor probably didn’t come as a shock to anyone who knows him or his family. His mother was a theater professor and the chair of the acting division at Columbia University. She was also the co-founder of Shakespeare & Company. His maternal grandfather was a writer and his maternal grandmother worked in the arts.
2. He Started Acting At An Early Age
Not only was Hamish introduced to acting at an early age, he got his start in the industry at an early age as well. He started with small roles in projects put on by his mother’s theater company when he was still in elementary school. Hamish continued to do lots of theater work throughout his career.
3. He’s Been On Broadway
Hamish’s acting resume doesn’t just include any ol’ theater experience, it includes a Broadway production. He made his Broadway debut in the 2011 production of Seminar. He has also been a part of several off-Broadway productions including Much Ado About Nothing in 2014.
4. He Loves Gardening
No matter how much you love what you do for a living, it’s always nice to be able to take a break and do something that allows you to rest and recharge, for Hamish Linklater, gardening is one of those things. When he isn’t busy with work, you can usually catch him out in the garden.
5. He Attended Amherst College
After high school, Hamish attempted to follow the traditional path and head off to college. He told Interview Magazine, “I liked school a lot, but it was really—it really wasn’t home. I went to Amherst College and dropped out at 19 and moved to New York City to become an actor.”
6. He Auditioned For The Office
The Office is easily one of the most popular shows of the mid 2000s and early 2010s and Hamish Linklater almost got the chance to be a part of it. What many people don’t know is that he auditioned for the role of Jim Halpert. The part ultimately went to John Krasinski. Even though John did an amazing job with the role, it would’ve been interesting to see Hamish in the show.
7. He’s A Yankees Fan
Hamish was born and raised in Massachusetts but he moved to New York when he was 19. Although he’s now lived in Los Angeles for many years, he still loves the New York Yankees. During an interview with Slant Magazine he said, ” I am a Yankees fan. I have a tattoo of Derek Jeter’s number two on my arm.”
8. He’s Not Into Social Media
After so many years in the industry Hamish has built a large fan base full of people who would probably love to follow him on social media. Unfortunately for those people, however, Hamish doesn’t appear to be interested in social media. We weren’t able to find any verified accounts for him.
9. He Doesn’t Like Watching Himself On Screen
There are lots of actors who don’t really like to watch the things they’re in, and Hamish is one of them. While talking to Interview Magazine he said, “I think I’m a pretty cliché actor in that I hate watching myself on film, but for this one it’s a weird experience because I’m so proud to be in it. I don’t know why it should be humbling to see yourself on film. But it’s bizarre.”
10. He’s A Writer
Hamish has spent most of his career in front of the camera, but he’s also experimented with being behind it. He made his screen writing debut in 2008 with the TV movie, The Prince of Motor City. He hasn’t done any writing projects since then but it’ll be interesting to see if he decides to get back into it.