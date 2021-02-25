As someone who was born and raised in small town Mississippi, Hannah Everhart probably never imagined that she’d be singing in front of three music super stars on the American Idol audition stage. That, however, is exactly where her dream of becoming a singer brought her. During her audition she sang “Wayfaring Stranger” by Johnny Cash and “At Last” by Etta James. Although it was clear that she was fighting through some nerves, the judges were impressed with her raw talent. By the end of the second song, Hannah had secured her Golden Ticket to Hollywood and she’s ready to go all the way. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Hannah Everhart.
1. She Rode A Plane For The First Time During The Audition Process
Hannah has always loved to sing, but it wasn’t something she was really considering as a potential career. When the opportunity to audition for American Idol came along, however, she decided that she should take advantage of the opportunity, and she’s glad that she did. Hannah had to fly to California for her audition and it was the first time she’d ever been on a plane. She told the Clarion Ledger, “Flying for the first time was crazy … Like how many people get to say they used the bathroom in the air?”
2. She Loves Connecting With American Idol Fans
Even though we’re still very early on in the season, Hannah is already building up a solid fan base. She is thankful for all of the people who have supported her so far and she’s been using her Twitter profile as a way to connect and thank them for following along on her journey.
3. Her Faith Is Important To Her
As part of the Bible Belt, Mississippi is known for being a place where religion is highly valued. Needless to say, religion has always been a big part of Hannah’s life and it continues to be. She hasn’t gone into the specifics of her beliefs, but she does appear to be a devout Christian.
4. She Hopes To Inspire Others
Life always has a funny way of bringing things together. Not long ago, Hannah would’ve never thought she’d be where she is today, but now she’s looking forward to the possibility of becoming the next American Idol. Hannah is enjoying her journey on American Idol and she hopes her time on the show will inspire other people to chase their dreams.
5. She Has A Very Supportive Family
There are lots of people who want to chase creative dreams but often feel discouraged by the people around them. Luckily for Hannah, that isn’t something she has had to deal with. She comes from a close family who has been very supportive of her love for music. Since the competition can get a little intense at times, she will likely have to lean on them a lot.
6. She Is Already Gaining A Large Social Media Following
Hannah isn’t the most active social media user out there, but after just one performance on American Idol, her social media accounts are blowing up. She currently has 18,500 followers on Instagram and you can bet that the number is going to rise with each week she stays on the show.
7. She Loves Ribs
Barbecue ribs are a stable in southern cuisine and they’re also a staple in Hannah’s diet. Before singing during her audition she revealed that she loves ribs and often buys them from a local gas station. While she may be a small person, she can easily down a full rack.
8. She Attended High School Online
Several articles about Hannah’s audition have reported that she attended James Madison High School. Some locals have chimed in that they aren’t familiar with this school. Apparently, that’s because James Madison High School is actually an online school that allows home schoolers to get their high school diploma.
9. She Enjoys Being Outside
Hannah may be on her way to Hollywood, but she’ll always be a country girl at heart. That being said, she isn’t afraid to get outside, get her hands a little dirty, and spend time with nature. When the weather is nice, you can usually catch Hannah enjoying it.
10. American Idol Is Her First Competition Show
Some contestants on American Idol have auditioned for the show in the past, and others have auditioned and competed on other similar shows. Hannah, however, hasn’t been on any other TV shows and as far as we can tell, she hasn’t been in any other talent competitions.