Hannah James is a British American actress who is best known for her role in the television mini-series “Mercy Street.” This was a civil war drama and she played the part of Emma Green, a volunteer nurse that was based on a real figure in history. She delivered an impressive performance of the typical southern belle of that time era and it has opened a lot of doors for her as a professional actress. For fans who want to know more about her, here are 10 things you didn’t know about Hannah James.
1. Hannah didn’t go to school until she was 10
James had an interesting and unusual childhood when compared to the mainstream. She didn’t go to a public school until she was 10 years old. She was raised in a rural area in the state of Virginia and her parents homeschooled her for the first several years of her life.
2. She studied dance
James began studying dance when she was little more than a toddler. At the age of two, she began her first dance lessons. While still quite young, she started learning ballet. This gave her a bit of direction for forging a career in the performing arts, but her real passion was for acting. She realized that the average career span of a dancer is short because of the physical stress that is put on their bodies and she was interested in having a career with more long-term potential.
3. She was the pride of Virginia
When Hannah James appeared in her role on “Mercy Street,” there was a huge outpouring of pride and support from those in her community. Since the mini-series was based upon actual historical events that took place in the state of Virginia, residents of the state felt a huge sense of pride that a fellow Virginian was chosen to play such an important role. There were a lot of Virginian newspapers that made a fuss out of the event and this helped to make her a local celebrity.
4. The role in “Mercy Street” affected Hannah’s health
Although she looked magnificent in her era attire, achieving the appearance took its toll on Hannah’s body. Her overall health was affected by the costumes that were required during the filming of the show. James had spent several hours in a tightly cinched corset as filming progressed, and one day, she almost fainted because of it.
5. Her Birthday
For fans who are wondering how old Hannah James is now, she is 27. She was born in Virginia on January 4, 1993. If she is currently dating anyone, she is very good at keeping it a secret. An investigation into her romantic life has turned up absolutely nothing so it is assumed that she is focusing on her career and not actively involved in a relationship.
6. She was formally trained in England
Hannah’s mother is British and her father is American. After she completed high school, James applied for a variety of different actors’ schools to receive formal training in the profession. She settled on the Guildford School of Acting which is located in Surrey, England. She moved to England for a period of time to study her chosen field. She graduated from the program and it wasn’t long before agents from the United Kingdom picked her up.
7. She returned to the US to launch her acting career
Hannah James was a hot commodity in the United Kingdom after graduating from acting school. There were quite a few agents who wanted to manage her new career. She did sign with a few of them but it wasn’t long before she made the decision to return to the United States to pursue her career. It wasn’t long before agents from the US signed with her. She returned home and began her new career with a few roles such as the nurse in “Mercy Street,” followed by an episode in “Outlander,” followed by a role in the series “Supergirl.”
8. Hannah is both British and American
Although Hannah James initially left the United Kingdom to come back to America to work, she has finally settled into a life that includes them both. She is popular in both countries so this makes it easy for her to move back and forth between the two countries. She is known as a dual nation actress who credits both countries as her home base. She divides the time that she spends in acting projects between the two countries and she works out of Los Angeles and London.
9. Hannah has been busy with her career
James has had a full plate when it comes to her acting career. In 2019 she was involved in several different projects. She appeared in a short film titled “Esther” in the role of Cora. She also made a guest appearance in the television series “Supergirl” as Maeve Nal. Her last project was in the role of the character Emilia in the TV movie “Heart of Life.” Her first acting job was in the film short “Winding Lane” in 2014 as Beth, but her career didn’t really take off until after she completed “Mercy Street” in 2017. She hasn’t been in the business for very long but from all appearances, she has a very promising career ahead of her.
10. You can follow her on Instagram
If you’re a fan of Hannah James then you’ll be happy to know that she has an active Instagram account. We checked it out and found some really great photos of Hannah. So far, she has 12.1 thousand followers with more being added. She’s a popular actress with a huge following of fans and her career has barely gotten started. She has 846 posts on the site and it’s a great way to keep up with what’s going on in her career as well as her personal life.