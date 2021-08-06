When Hannah Levien started her professional acting career, she was mostly involved in short film projects. However, by the early 2010s, she was working her way towards a successful film and TV career. It didn’t take long for her to prove that she was capable of playing a variety of characters, and she had no trouble moving between genres. Over the years, she has built a very solid resume, and she’s about to further cement herself with her role in the upcoming Netflix series Brand New Cherry Flavor. The show will be released on August 13, 2021, and it will be the perfect opportunity for Hannah to put her talents on display. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Hannah Levien.
1. She’s Australian
Since Hannah has done a lot of work in the American entertainment industry, a lot of fans have probably just assumed that she’s from the United States. In reality, though, she was born and raised in Australia. It was there where she developed her interest in acting, and she is very proud of her roots.
2. She Started Acting Seriously As A Teenager
Hannah was just a kid when she initially fell in love with acting, but she didn’t really get serious about it until she was a teenager. She told The Seeker, “When I was 13, I started taking acting classes seriously and was determined to study at drama school after high school. It’s very competitive to get into those programs, so I knew I had a lot of work to do.”
3. She’s The Outdoor Type
Hannah’s work takes up a good chunk of her time. Even though she’s thankful to be doing something she loves, she still needs a break every now and then just like everyone else. When she gets free time, she loves to spend it exploring the outdoors. She loves doing things like going hiking and surfing.
4. She Was Drawn To Her Character In Siren
Oftentimes, it’s the script that attracts an actor to a role, but when it came to Siren, Hannah fell in love with her character. During an interview with Cine Addiction, Hannah said, “…when it came to Siren I really liked the character Janine. She’s really fun and, you know, kinda different to me! [LAUGHS] I really liked the show too and I’m just really happy to be on it and be a part of it basically.”
5. She Loves To Travel
Hannah is a very adventurous person, and traveling is one of the best adventures a person can have. She has been fortunate to be in a position where traveling is something she’s been able to do frequently. She has gotten to see places all over the world such as Canada, Korea, and Italy.
6. She Was In Supernatural
Throughout her career, Hannah has gotten the opportunity to be part of some very impressive projects. In 2014, she appeared in an episode of Supernatural. This was especially significant because it was the 200th episode of the show. She has also been in shows such as Colony and Bates Motel.
7. She’s Great At Taking Pictures
We don’t know if Hannah thinks of herself as a photographer, but if she doesn’t, she definitely should. She is a natural when it comes to taking beautiful pictures. Her Instagram profile is full of pictures she’s taken while out on her adventures and it’s obvious that it’s something she really enjoys.
8. She Has Behind-The-Scenes Experience
Being in front of the camera is what has made Hannah famous, but being on the other side is also something she’s passionate about. She has experience as a writer, director, and producer and we will definitely be seeing her do more behind-the-scenes work in the years to come.
9. She Hopes To See More Women Tell Stories
Lots of women in the entertainment industry have expressed how they feel there are fewer diverse opportunities for them than their male counterparts. Hannah is hoping that won’t always be the case. She told Cine Addiction, “I definitely am a huge advocate of women writing and directing and having a larger footprint in the industry and I think because we have been so indoctrinated by stories written and directed by men it’s actually quite a challenge to start forging our own path but the only way to do that is to start, you know what I mean? ”
10. She Has A Master’s Degree
After studying acting, Hannah decided that she wasn’t finished learning just yet. She went on to attend the University of Sydney where she earned a master’s degree in screenwriting and directing. Her wide range of talents have made it possible for her to do lots of cool things during her career.