10 Things You Didn’t Know About Hannah Sluss

Hannah Sluss is best known by most for her appearance on “The Bachelorette.” Becoming a part of the drama that takes place on the show is almost an automatic guarantee that the contestants are going to receive a great deal of attention from viewers. Hannah is the contestant who won the coveted First Impression Rose from Peter Weber in this season’s contest, but will she end up being the one to win his heart? For those of you who would like to know a little more about her, here are 10 things that you might not already know about Hannah Sluss.
1. She’s a contestant might be jinxed
Sluss doesn’t necessarily have an edge over the other contestants in this season of “The Bachelor,” but here chances are perhaps just a little worse than some of the others, at least until they start getting down to the nitty-gritty of things. We’ll soon find out if she has a personality that is compatible with the preferences of Weber. After all, she has made a good first impression on him so it’s bound to count for something. On the other hand, the statistics of the show in all of its 24 seasons has shown that not a single winner of the first impression rose has gone on to win the heart of the bachelor. Was this really the kiss of death for her chances?
2. She is a professional model
We also discovered that Hannah is a professional model. She has signed a contract with Wilhelmina Models. We’ve also learned that she is thriving in her work with the company and has plenty of jobs You might even see her representing some of your favorite products so keep your eyes peeled.
3. She isn’t afraid of being in a long-term relationship
Prior to her appearance on “The Bachelor,” Hannah Sluss was in a relationship that lasted for several years. She was previously dating a guy named Ben. The two of them posed for pictures together which were seen on her Facebook account. The last known activity between the two of them was in 2017 and their romantic relationship lasted for about four years.
4. Hannah is friends with Hannah Godwin
Hannah Godwin of “Bachelor” and Hannah Sluss are actually friends. As it turns out, both of the ladies were pageant girls as well as models. There are some really cute photos of the girls hamming it up together and they appear to have a very good relationship. It has even been rumored that it was Godwin who helped Sluss to get a spot on the show, but this has not yet been confirmed.
5. Sluss has appeared in a music video
We also learned that Hannah Sluss has appeared in a music video. She is the featured model in the country singer Chris Lane’s video release. The song for the music video is titled “I Don’t Know About You.” We certainly hope that Peter doesn’t have the same question for Hannah as the competition moves forward. Many of the extras that appear in music videos are hired to perform through modeling and talent agencies.
6. She has made most of her social media sites private
While many reality television celebrities keep an open channel for their fans to get to know them better and keep up with what’s going on in their lives, this hasn’t been the case with Hannah Sluss. Instead of keeping fans updated, she has made her accounts private so only friends and those that she approves can access the information there. If you were hoping to see some of her Instagram photos, we’re sorry to have to tell you that they are not accessible.
7. She is a dog lover
We also discovered that Hannah Sluss is a dog lover. In fact, she has her own little furry friend. Her pup is a cute and fluffy little guy that is a white color. She named him Biscuit and has told the world that she loves him a lot. Pictures that show the two together show that they are obviously crazy about each other. Although the breed has not been mentioned, her little guy looks like a young puppy with is probably going to grow into a medium to larger sized adult dog.
8. There are rumors of drama between Hannah and other contestants
“The Bachelor” is a show that can bring out the very best as well as the worst in contestants. Drama is almost a certainty on the show. In a spoiler that was released from Reality Steve, we learned that there is already a bit of trouble brewing. One of the contestants named Kelsey has made it plain that she is not one of Hannah Sluss’s fans. When Hannah won the fashion show group date and became the recipient of some Revolve clothing as a reward, Kelsey didn’t seem too thrilled about it. Dark clouds are already on the horizon.
9. She’s a native of Tennessee
Hannah was raised in the city of Knoxville, Tennessee. Even though she now lives in Texas, this is her second home and not where she grew up as a girl. The man whose heart she is vying for is living in Agoura Hills, California. If she is the girl that he chooses we’re wondering if she is willing to relocate to the Pacific Northwest to be with him.
10. Hannah is going to make this an interesting season
Although there have been a few leaks about the show already, we’re fairly sure that it is just to build interest in what is to come when the show is finally aired. They’re in the filming and production stage right now. The 24th season is scheduled to hit the airwaves in January of 2020 so there is only a month left until many of our questions will be answered about the contestants.