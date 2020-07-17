Extreme sports have been dominated by men for many years, but Hannah Tester has managed to carve out a place for herself. She has also become an inspiration to countless others along the way. Hannah has been snowboarding for more than 20 years, and she’s accomplished a lot of things in the process. In 2006, she won a a gold medal at the Olympic games in Italy. She has also competed in the Winter X Games 9 times where she won a gold medal in 2004. Now in her early 30s, Hannah is still going strong and proving that female athletes are just at capable as their male counterparts. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Hannah Teter.
1. She’s A Global Ambassador For The Special Olympics
Hannah loves helping others, and she has made this a very important aspect of her career. She was introduced to the Special Olympics in 2012. The following year, she started getting involved and was a participant in a Unified Sports Experience in snowboarding. She also spoke at the Global Development Summit. In 2014, Hannah became the first Action Sports Global Ambassador for Special Olympics.
2. She Started Her Own Charities
Hannah is well-known for her philanthropy and she has been involved in giving back to the community for many years. On top of the work she’s done with the Special Olympics, Hannah has also started her own charitable organizations: Hannah’s Gold and Sweet Cheeks. Hannah’s Gold is a syrup line focused on raising money to bring clean water to Kenya. Sweet Cheeks is an underwear line that donates its proceeds to charity.
3. She Has An Ice Cream Flavor Named After Her
Ben and Jerry’s is one of the most popular ice cream brands in the country. They’re known for coming up with creative names for their ice cream flavors. In 2016, Hannah got the opportunity to be a part of the process. Ben and Jerry’s released a limited edition flavor named after Hannah called Maple Blondie. The flavor consisted of maple flavored ice cream with a maple caramel swirl and blonde brownie chunks.
4. She Grew Up In Vermont
Hannah currently lives in California near Lake Tahoe. However, she is a New England girl at heart. Hannah was born and raised and Vermont which is also where she initially got into snowboarding. As a child, Hannah often made maple syrup with her family which is how she got the idea to start Hannah’s gold.
5. She Likes To Surf
Hannah has always been the type of person who likes a good challenge and isn’t afraid to take a risk. With that being said, snowboarding isn’t the only extreme sport that Hannah enjoys. She also enjoys surfing. She says that Costa Rica is one of her favorite places to catch waves.
6. She’s Excited About The Future Of Women’s Snowboarding
Over the last 10 years, professional sports for women have come a long way. Women are now seen as serious athletes and top-notch competitors. Snowboarding certainly isn’t an exception. Hannah, who has been in the game for more than a decade, is excited about all of the changes that have happened and knows that there are even more good things to come in the future.
7. She Loves Yoga
Being a professional snowboarder puts a lot of wear and tear on the body. Not only does it require lots of strength and athleticism, but the freezing cold conditions can be brutal. One of Hannah’s favorite ways to rest and recharge is to practice yoga. She tries to get a few hours of yoga in each week.
8. She’s Really Close To Her Brothers
Hannah has four brothers and comes from a very close knit family. She credits her brothers with helping her develop an interest in snowboarding. Even as an adult, she has remained close to her brothers and travels to major competitions with at least one of them by her side.
9. She’s An Author
Hannah Teter’s snowboarding is what made her famous in the beginning, but over the years she has found several ways to capitalize off of her success. In 2012, she released a book titled Master Snowboarding. The book focuses on explaining various snowboarding tricks.
10. She’s A Brand Ambassador
Hannah has built an impressive social media following over the years. Once a person reaches a certain level in terms of followers, brands will often be interested in creating a partnership. Hannah has become a brand ambassador and she often shares sponsored posts with her 319,000 followers on Instagram. Some of the brands she works with include Hudesn Collective.