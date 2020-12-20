Hannah van der Westhuysen has been working hard to establish herself in as a professional actress, and her time has come. The talented young star is one of the main cast members in the upcoming Netflix series, Fate: The Winx Saga. The series is, which is live-action, is based on the animated series Winx Club which debuted on Nickelodeon in 2004. The project makes Hannah’s first really big opportunity and she’s excited to share her talents with the world. Since Netflix is known for helping people launch their careers, there’s a good chance this could be the start of many more big things to come. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Hannah van der Westhuysen.
1. She Is Not Exactly New To The Acting Scene
Like the rest of the stars of Fate: The Winx Saga, Hannah is young and doesn’t have a long list of acting credits. With that being said, however, she isn’t exactly new to being in front of the camera. She actually made her first on screen appearance in 2004. It appears that she took a break from acting between 2006 and 2017.
2. She Is Not Afraid To Speak Her Mind
In theory, standing up for what you believe in may seem like a simple and easy thing to do. In practice though, it doesn’t always work like that. Despite the fact that it can sometimes be uncomfortable, Hannah always speaks up about the causes that are important to her. She has consistently supported the Black Lives Matter Movement and other causes for social justice and human rights.
3. She Is A Dog Person
For some reason, it’s always interesting to know whether someone is a dog person. Knowing which four-legged friend a person prefers can give you a little bit of insight on their personality. All of the #teamdog people out there will be happy to know that all signs point to Hannah being a dog person.
4. She Loves To Read
Having the desire to constantly learn new things is a trait that can be very important in a person’s career. Fortunately for Hannah, it appears to be a trait that she has. She enjoys reading whenever she gets the chance and it seems that she has an extra special interest in poetry.
5. She Enjoys Being Outdoors
Sometimes, there’s nothing better than simply being outside. While Hannah doesn’t look to be an outdoor complete aficionado, it does appear that she enjoys spending time outdoors. Whether it be swimming or enjoying nature with friends, she appreciates all of the beauty that nature has to offer.
6. She Has Theater Experience
Hannah only has nine on screen credits, but that doesn’t necessarily mean she’s lacking in the experience department. She’s done some theater work as well. In 2019, she appeared in a play called An Enemy of the People. We weren’t able to find any information on whether or not she has a preference between the stage and the screen.
7. She Is Friends With Her Winx Cast Mates
When you spend a lot of time working with people they tend to become like a second family. Hannah was lucky to experience this with her cast mates from Winx. They all seem to have formed genuine bonds and like to spend time with each other even outside of filming.
8. She Is A Private Person
There are lots of actors who can’t wait to be in the spotlight so they can relish in all of the attention. That doesn’t seem to be the case with Hannah, however. So far, she has been staying pretty low key. She doesn’t share much information about her personal life on social media and she doesn’t do many interviews. There is a chance that she will open up more as her career continues to progress.
9. She Likes To Travel
Hannah was born and raised in the UK, but she’s always been the type of person who likes to get out and explore. Thanks to her career, she has been able to do a good amount of traveling. Some of the places she’s been to include France, Tokyo, the Netherlands, and Canada.
10. She Appreciates The Simple Things
Even though Hannah’s star is on the rise, she isn’t letting that go to her head. She is a very humble person who is thankful for the opportunities that come her way. Instead of being caught up in the high-life that usually comes with the entertainment industry, she seems to genuinely enjoy the simple things such as hanging out with friends and family.