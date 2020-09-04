Hardcore Fan Recreates The Batman I’m Vengeance Scene in LEGO

It’s a bit obvious that this coming Batman is going to be a little more vicious than a lot of those that have come before, and might even make Batfleck look a bit tame in some regards. But given that this clip from the recent release of The Batman trailer is showing the more aggressive side of the dark knight it’s fair to say that Batman’s beginnings were a bit tenuous and not quite as refined as they would become later on. Recreating the scene with Legos is kind of funny since so many people have seen Batman represented in this way at this point that there’s not much else you can do but laugh and realize that yes, Batman is going hardcore on a street thug and he’s making it known that he’s not going to take any crap from anyone. But given how the trailer makes the story look so exceedingly dark it’s fair to say that this new attitude of Batman’s is going to be warranted since the movie already looks as though it’s going to be far more hardcore than anything that’s been presented before. Tim Burton’s Batman appeared kind of dark, but it was nothing when compared to what Matt Reeves’ movie already looks like. The fact that Forrest Whaley had the idea to recreate this scene from the trailer is inspired really since in Lego form it’s kind of silly and a bit ridiculous, but it’s no less forceful since it reminds people that yes, the trailer did hit, and it did show that we’re going to have a brutal-looking Batman that’s just in the beginning of his crime-fighting days.
V E N G E A N C E #DCFanDome #LEGO #Batman pic.twitter.com/8RTFysNH9l
— Forrest Whaley 🌲🐳 (@forrestfire101) August 23, 2020
So far there’s of a reason to give credit to Robert Pattinson since he does look as though he’s going to be effective as the Batman, but as far as it goes when he takes off the cowl he looks like a troubled teen going through a serious Goth phase. It’s expected that we’re going to hear people approving or disapproving of his look since a lot of times throughout the history of Batman and Bruce Wayne it’s been seen that there’s a clear delineation between the rich playboy and the dark vigilante that patrols the streets. This time around it almost feels as though there’s a blurring of the line that rests between the two individuals, as though Bruce is uncertain just where he ends and the Batman begins. One might want to make the argument that this is a Batman that’s starting out young and uncertain and has a lot to learn, and they wouldn’t be entirely wrong. But keep in mind that Christian Bale’s character started out from scratch and was still able to hold that distinction between his nightlife and his everyday existence as a rich heir to the Wayne fortune.
Maybe it will be an interesting experience to see how Batman and Bruce Wayne struggle to coexist since it’s only ever happened in the comics before, as in the movies the character has usually been pretty solid when it comes to keeping his personal and professional life locked away. The only time it really happened that Bruce Wayne was ready to call it quits, at least in the movies, came during The Dark Knight in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy, when Bruce found that he couldn’t keep accepting that the Joker was going to continue his reign of terror in Gotham. He was about to do what he felt was right, but Harvey Dent beat him to it, admitting to being the Batman despite the fact that this was a lie. Otherwise, Batman and Bruce Wayne have found a way to coexist in a kind of weird but harmonious manner since it’s obvious that in many ways Bruce doesn’t have much of a life other than what he needs to have in order to keep people from believing that he is, in fact, the Batman. That particular secret isn’t as well-kept as people might want to think, however, since if anyone’s keeping track there are plenty of ways that a person could tell that Bruce Wayne is Batman. All a person has to do is be mildly observant and they’ll be able to see the patterns that Batman and Wayne leave behind. But the identity of the dark knight is still something that’s been largely unknown to many people throughout the years since the writers have made it this way.
But this Batman is coming out as an aggressor, and he means business. Already it’s been seen that the Riddler is going to be a vicious psychopath, and the Penguin looks like he could chew on nails, but as to the other villain, not Catwoman, but another one that many believe is going to appear, if it’s Hush, then this next movie should be off the chain.