To say that Harriet Harris’ career has been amazing might not be enough to describe how good she is at what she does. Over the years, Harriet has played some very impressive (and very interesting) characters including Felicia Tilman in Desperate Housewives and Bebe Glazer in Fraiser. Her ability to bring characters to life in ways that are authentic and entertaining has always set her apart. No matter who Harriet is playing, you can bet that she’s going to make it believable. Harriet hasn’t made any on-screen appearance in 2021 just yet, but we know we’re going to be seeing plenty more of her. Let’s get into 10 things you didn’t know about Harriet Harris.
1. She’s A Texas Native
Harriet may not have a southern accent, but she was born and raised in Texas. While there, she developed her love for acting. Although she’s very proud of where she’s from, she knew she had to move in order to have the kind of acting career she wanted. She eventually relocated to New York City.
2. She Studied At Julliard
Harriet is certainly a natural when it comes to acting, but she’s put in a lot of time and effort to make the most of her skills. When Harriet was just 17 years old, she was accepted to the world-famous Juilliard School where she went on to earn a bachelor’s degree.
3. She’s Been On Broadway
The screen isn’t the only place that’s been good to Harriet. She has also found a lot of success on the stage and she is highly respected in the theater world. In 1992, she made her Broadway debut in a production of Four Baboons Adoring the Sun, and she has returned to Broadway several times since.
4. She Likes Engaging With Fans
If you’re someone who loves Harriet’s work you’ll be happy to know that she isn’t the kind of celebrity who is too busy to talk to her fans. She loves getting the chance to connect with them on social media and she spends a lot of time responding to questions and comments.
5. She’s An Award Winner
A person’s success in the entertainment industry is often measured by the number of awards they’ve won, and it goes without saying that certain awards carry more weight than others. In 2002, Harriet won a Tony Award and A Drama Desk Award for her work in Thoroughly Modern Millie.
6. She Likes To Spend Time Outdoors
Harriet has been lucky to find steady work over the years, but that also means that she doesn’t get a lot of free time. When she does get a break, Harriet enjoys being outside. She loves to go on walks, soak up some sun, and take in the natural beauty of her surroundings.
7. She’s A Dog Person
For some reason, it’s always interesting to know whether a person prefers dogs or cats. That tiny piece of information can provide much more insight into someone’s personality. All of the dog people out there can officially welcome Harriet to the team because she’s a very proud pup parent. In addition to loving dogs, Harriet also loves parrots.
8. She Was A Very Shy Kid
When she was younger, Harriet was quite shy. However, she credits acting with helping her break out of her shell. She told Huff Post, “I’ve gotten to experiment with being more open … I don’t think I’ll ever be outgoing, but I am friendlier than I would’ve been and I’m slightly more approachable and I think that makes for a better person.”
9. She Likes Playing Characters With A Bad Side
There are lots of actors who shy away from playing characters who can be perceived as ‘bad guys’ but Harriet has never been one of them. She has played quite a few darker characters during her career and it’s something she’s grown to enjoy. During an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Harriet said, “I was a really good little girl. I’m not trying to cover up dark family secrets. But there was a lot going on. It was like ‘it’s tough enough around here so I don’t think I need to add to it.’ I was good and I stayed good. It’s why I love playing bad girls.”
10. She Actually Watches Her Own Work
There are plenty of actors who cringe at the thought of their own work. Harriet, however, doesn’t mind watching herself. While talking to the Huff Post, she shared that she typically watches things multiple times. She added, “the first time I just go, ‘Well, that’s pretty darn good’ Then the second time I watch it and I think, ‘Oh my God. That was really bad…”