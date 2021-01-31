Harris Dickinson is the type of actor that the entertainment industry loves: he’s young, good looking, hard working, and talent. On top of that, he’s had just the right amount of luck that has allowed him to find himself in the right places at all the right times. Since making his on screen debut in 2014, Harris has continued to rise through the ranks to establish himself as one of the hottest up and coming stars. Many viewers will know Harris best from his role in the 2019 TV series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. He also has a handful of other projects in the works that will help solidify his star status. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Harris Dickinson.
1. He Always Loved Performing
If you believe that we were all born for a reason, then it’s clear that Harris’ reason was to act. Harris told Interview Magazine, “My mum tells me, “I always thought you were going to be an actor because you always wanted to dress up as someone different.” I know that sounds so trivial and stereotypical, but it’s true. I always wanted to be a different person for the day. Every time I went to the cinema or to the theater, I would come out with this overwhelming sense of joy. At about 16, I put all my energy into it.”
2. He Is Always Interested Learning New Things
When people talk about the qualities a person needs to be a good actor, one they usually forget to mention is curiosity. In order for an actor to truly be good at what they do, they have to always be willing to learn and explore new things. Fortunately for Harris, this is a trait he’s always had.
3. He Almost Joined The Military
Despite always loving acting, there was a time where Harris almost abandoned it. When he was a teenager, he dropped out of school where he was studying theater and film. At one point in time he was considering joining the Royal Marines until his theater coach inspired him to get back into acting.
4. He Is The Outdoors Type
Harris spends a lot of time in front of the cameras, so when he gets time away from work he likes to spend it enjoying peace and quiet. Spending time outdoors is one of his favorite things to do and he loves doing things like hiking, swimming, and working out.
5. He Is A Writer And Director
When people think of Harris Dickinson, his work as an actor is the fist thing that comes to mind. What many people don’t realize is that he is also a writer and director. He wrote and directed three short films between 2013 and 2015. He also edited one of the short films.
6. He Loves To Travel
Harris was born and raised in London, but other parts of the world have always intrigued him. Fortunately, he’s in a position where he’s been able to travel all over the world. Some of the countries he’s visited include Spain, Italy, Cuba, and the United States.
7. He Enjoys Dancing
Everybody has at least one thing they like to do to let loose, and for Harris one of those things is dancing. While talking to Interview Magazine he shared that he loves to “go out and dance”. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find any footage of his moves.
8. He Is Passionate About Social Justice
Harris doesn’t just care about keeping people entertained. He also wants to use his platform to help the greater good and raising awareness to the issues that are important to him. During an interview with iNews he said, “I care about social justice. I care about showing things for real and helping push a narrative or change a narrative or challenge a narrative. And if I can contribute to that in the tiniest way, then that’s great.”
9. He Is A Photographer
If you thought that Harris could work magic in front of a camera, wait until you see what he can do behind one. He is a talented photographer who has a natural eye for capturing stunning images. He loves bringing his camera with him on his travels and he especially loves shooting film.
10. He Loves Playing Different Types Of Characters
Whether it be due to type casting or personal preference, it can be very easy for actors to get stuck only playing certain types of roles. That’s something Harris never wanted for himself, however. He loves playing different types of characters and he isn’t afraid of a challenge