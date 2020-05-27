Harry Potter Fan Creates Face Mask That Is A Real Life Marauder’s Map

If the Bane mask from the Batman movies is selling out due to its popularity then it’s not too hard to think that the Marauder’s Map mask from the Harry Potter series would do the same eventually since there are still plenty of Potter fans out there that would love to own a piece of the movie with a mask such as this. If there’s anyone that is questioning what the Marauder’s Map is, after all not everyone was a Potter fan, it was a map created by James Potter, Remus Lupin, Peter Pettigrew, and Sirius Black, former students at Hogwarts and very important characters in the books and movies. It’s essentially a map of Hogwarts that shows in real time just where everyone is and their movements through the school. Of course to keep it protected the creators devised a spell that would need to be enacted in order to show the map, otherwise it would remain a blank piece of parchment. After being gifted the map by the Weasley brothers, Fred and George, Harry basically had run of the school, as he knew just where everyone was and how to get around them. The map was confiscated at one point since Remus, who took the map during his time as a teacher, knew exactly what it was all about. To see this show up in a mask design isn’t surprising but it is going along with the trend of people wanting their masks to be a little more meaningful according to their personalities. Mike Jones of Screenrant might be able to agree with that sentiment.
With more and more people starting to wear masks again, largely because some businesses are including it as a part of the safety measures required to reopen, it’s bound to happen that more masks will be less of the common variety and will be seen to feature designs such as this and other pop culture references. Among the many different artifacts and items that were found in the Potter universe this is one of those that is definitely a very quirky and interesting piece since it obviously wouldn’t have been allowed as a regular part of one’s school supplies, though it is an inventive bit by Rowling to place it in the story. It’s kind of fun really to wonder if the Marauder’s Map would be something that might be handed down throughout the generations in order to give at least a couple of students and edge when it came to navigating Hogwarts and getting by in much the same way as their predecessors had done. One thing that a person might note however, and it’s a long and arduous task to link this and many other pranks and misadventures of James Potter and his friends, but everyone that helped to make the map did manage to get themselves killed at one point in the story. Obviously James Potter was killed before he could even discuss the map with his son, Harry, while Peter Pettigrew went into hiding and was utterly useless for many years. In the book however Peter did suffer a fairly dark fate, while Sirius was dispatched by his own kin while trying to save Harry and his friends. Remus, the final originator of the map, fell during the Battle of Hogwarts, along with the mother of his child, Tonks. Even one of the Weasley twins fell during the battle, so to be certain, those that have held the map appear to have been marked in some way, even if that’s a bit of paranoia and might take a long and convoluted path to make the connection. But in the world of Harry Potter, figuring out who’s marked for one fate or another does tend to come in the form of who’s done what or held what at any given time in the story.
Thankfully anyone wearing a Marauder’s Map mask isn’t likely to fall under that designation however since like it or not, the real world moves ahead without needing worry about the same risks as the fictional stories we enjoy. But the truth about the mask is that it’s not really known whether or not it’s medical grade and therefore able to really offer any protection. But as with the Bane mask, which isn’t medical grade and doesn’t offer much more protection than a simple covering could hope to, it’s the thought that counts with a lot of people. So long as folks are willing to at least wear a mask a lot of those around them are placated enough to let it pass. Some might even enjoy seeing the various designs and graphics that are thought up as it becomes an interesting time to see just who can come up with the most visually appealing masks, so long as they’re worn correctly.