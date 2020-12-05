Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Haskiri Velazquez

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Haskiri Velazquez

1 min ago

If you aren’t familiar with the name Haskiri Velazquez yet, you will be very soon. The talented up and coming artist has been in the industry for nearly a decade and she’s blazed quite the impressive trail for herself. Her resume features a dozen credits including film and TV roles. Now she’s finally gotten the chance to share her talents with a wide audience thanks to her role in the Saved by the Bell reboot. Daisy, her character in the show, is an outspoken high school student who is sure to shake things up. In addition to the series, she also had a role in the 2020 film What Lies Below. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Haskiri Velazquez.

1. She Is A New York Native

Unlike the characters in Saved by the Bell, Haskiri isn’t from the west coast. She was born and raised in New York City in Manhattan’s Dyckman neighborhood.  She is a proud member of the Latino community and has roots in both the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

2. She Always Wanted To Act

From an early age it was clear that Haskiri was destined to entertain. During an interview with Just Jared Jr. Haskiri said, “For as long as I can remember I’ve always put on shows for my family & friends, entertaining people around me was something I always loved to do. ” Haskiri got her start in theater through a New York City based non profit called Urban Arts Partnership.

3. She Loves Ice Cream

Everybody has at least one guilty pleasure when it comes to food, and Haskiri’s is ice cream. She absolutely loves eating ice cream and chocolate chip cookie dough is one of her favorite flavors. There’s a very good chance she celebrated with some ice cream once she found out she was cast as Daisy.

4. She Is A YouTuber

Professional acting jobs aren’t the only time Haskiri gets in front of the camera. She and and her boyfriend started a YouTube channel together in 2016 and they upload a variety of different kinds of videos. Their channel currently has more than 132,000 total views.

5. She Is A Dog Mom

Haskiri may not have any children, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t still a mother in her own right. She is a very proud pet parent and she has two adorable fur babies: Milo and Blu. As you can probably already guess, the dogs have their own Instagram account.

6. J. Lo Is One Of Her Biggest Inspirations

Representation is very important, but unfortunately not everyone gets the chance to see people who look like them in important positions. Haskiri told Entertainment Weekly, “When I turned on the TV, the only person I saw that I could relate to was Jennifer Lopez. I really clung to her for inspiration, to the point that my family called me Baby JLo.” Now that she has started her own career, Haskiri hopes to provide representation for the younger generation of Latinos.

7. She Wants To Be On Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Haskiri is grateful for all of the things she’s accomplished this year, but there’s still one more thing she’d like to add to her list. She is a big believer in the power of manifestation and in a recent tweet she shared that she is manifesting the opportunity to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

8. She Likes To Stay Active

Regular exercise has proven to have numerous mental and physical health benefits. Even though Haskiri’s schedule is busy, she loves to workout on a regular basis. One of her favorite ways to stay in shape is to do boxing training. Thanks to her workout routine, she can enjoy her ice cream without guilt.

9. She Is In Her 20s

Hasikiri may be playing a high school student on Saved by The Bell, but her high school days in real life are a thing of the past. Like many of the other cast members on the show, Haskiri isn’t actually a teenager. She’s actually in her mid 20s. She was actually born two years after Saved by the Bell aired its final episode.

10. She Can Relate To Her Character In Saved By The Bell

Getting the chance to play Daisy was an extra special experience for Haskiri because she and the character have so much in common. During an interview with Give Me My Remote TV, Haskiri revealed that she and Daisy share a lot of similarities such as being ambitious and strong willed. It was these qualities that really drew Haskiri to the role.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Five Particularly Awesome Comedic Cold Opens in TV
Why DuckTales Will Be Ending With Season 3
Five Particularly Awesome Dramatic Cold Opens in TV
The Five Best TV Sitcom Dads of the 90s
Five Great Endings to Movies That Were Otherwise Terrible
Five Incredibly Freaky Movies about Cults
Why We’ll Be Watching “Promising Young Woman”
Five Hilarious Family Dinner Scenes in Movies
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Haskiri Velazquez
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lexi Rivera
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ashley Spillers
A Very Mandalorian Reunion
Freddy Krueger, Jason and Pinhead are Fighting the Power Rangers in Fan-Made Comic
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
What We Learned from The Batman: Three Jokers Trailer
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
The 10-Year Hunt for the Lost McDonald’s DS Game
Building The Ultimate Breath Of The Wild Playhouse
How Many Potatoes It Takes to Run DOOM
Here’s What We Know about Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy for PS5