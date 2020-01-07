Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Hayley Erbert

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Hayley Erbert

11 seconds ago

Hayley Erbert

Hayley Erbert is an American actress who is best known for her appearance in the television series “Dancing with the Stars.” She appeared in the troupe, solo, and with partners. She made it to the 2018 finale of the show. After the show aired she appeared as a guest on the morning news show “Good Morning America.” She has most recently been romantically linked with Derek Hough, and there are quite a few gossip columns who refer to her as “Derek Hough’s girlfriend.” We believe that Hayley has done enough in her lifetime to stand on her own merit as a celebrity without being placed in a subordinate role to another famous celebrity personality. To help you get to know her better and find out what she’s been up to since that time, here are 10 things you probably didn’t know about Hayley Erbert.

1. She is a mentor

In 2018, Hayley Erbert also appeared in the spinoff television series “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors.” She served as a mentor to Hudson and Kameron. Erbert only appeared on the series for one season.

2. Hayley appeared in a few other films and television shows

Prior to that, she appeared in the film short “Nia Sioux: Star in Your Own Life,” in 2015. She was a guest on the short as a dancer appearing as herself. She also appeared in “Rob Cantor: Shia La Beouf Live” short video as an uncredited Female Dancer number 4.

3. Hayley started competing in Dance contests before “Dancing with the Stars”

By the time that Hayley appeared in “Dancing with the Stars,” as a competitor, she had already gained experience of this kind in another venue. Back in 2013, she was a contestant in another dance contest. She was in “So You Think You Can Dance.” It is obvious that she takes her profession very seriously and it can be a tough profession to break into but so far, she is off to a good start with all of the guest appearances that she has made in addition to appearing on two dance contests that have been nationally televised.

4. Hayley enjoyed celebrity status in 2018

After appearing in “Dancing with the Stars,” Hayley Erbert was a sort of celebrity personality. She gained a great deal of positive attention for her dance skills during her time on the show. She so impressed the world that she was asked to make guest appearances to discuss her experiences on “To The Pointe with Kristyn Burtt,” and in addition, on “Good Morning America.” This is evidence that she had begun to amass a good-sized following of fans who were interested in hearing more about her.

5. She’s a Kansas girl

For those of you who have been wondering where Hayley Erbert is from, she’s a native of the midwest. Her hometown is Topeka, Kansas. This is where she first embarked on her dancing career and developed her strong passion for dance. She was born in Topeka on October 11, 1994, and as of the Fall of 2019, she was just 25 years old.

6. She started out young

Hayley was only three years old when she started dancing. She received formal lessons in a variety of dance styles. She excels in contemporary dance and her skills have been high enough to help her to win a number of awards and national titles. She even made it to the top three ladies in “So You Think You Can Dance.” Hayley Erbert has been dancing for roughly 22 years which is the majority of her life.

7. She was a gymnast

Prior to becoming famous as a dancer, Hayley Erbert has had a lot of different interests. Dancing has always been one of them, but the athletic young dancer was also a gymnast. We can see how she would also be good at this sport because there are a lot of similarities between dancing and gymnastics.

8. She was a beauty contestant

Hayley Erbert is a stunning young woman at the age of 25, and when she was younger, she appeared in a variety of beauty pageants. She did very well in the competitions and placed high. In the Miss Kansas Teen USA pageant, which was her very first, she made it all the way to the position of the first runner up. There are a lot of things that Hayley has done in her life that the average fans are not aware of. She has led a very interesting life so far and has been involved in quite a few different impressive activities.

9. She has a fear of something

When you watch Hayley Erbert dance she pulls off some of the most amazing moves and she makes it seem effortless. It is as though she is not afraid of anything, but there is one thing that makes her nervous. Erbert does have one big fear. She is afraid of heights. We’re not sure exactly what the full extent of this is but it’s something that was shared in a trivia section about the celebrity dancer.

10. She is dating Derek Hough

For those of you who were wondering if the 25-year-old dancer Hayley Erbert is still available, the answer is, not currently. She is in a romantic relationship with dancer Derek Hough. If you would like to see some cute pictures of the couple, you can find them on her Instagram account. This is an excellent resource for keeping up with what’s trending in her life and in her career. Hayley does a great job of keeping the posts flowing on the page and there are some really cool links that you can follow to learn more about her. She currently has over 301,000 followers which tell us all that she has reached celebrity status. At the age of 25, her career is just starting and we believe that she has a bright future ahead.


About The Author

Dana Hanson-Firestone
More from this Author

Dana Hanson-Firestone has extensive professional writing experience including technical and report writing, informational articles, persuasive articles, contrast and comparison, grant applications, and advertisement. She also enjoys creative writing, content writing on nearly any topic, because as a lifelong learner, she loves research. She holds academic degrees which are: AA social Science BA English MEd Adult Ed & Community & Human Resource Development and ABD in PhD studies in Indust & Org Psychology. Her favorite topics are psychology, sociology, anthropology, history and religion.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Hype House Collective
Everything You Need to Know about Hype House Collective
Five Lessons The Show Restaurant :Impossible Teaches Us
10 Things You Didn’t Know about FOX Series “Deputy”
A Few Things We Can Expect from Billions Season 5
Katrina Kair
The Five Best Katrina Kaif Movies of Her Career
Five Ways The Rise of Skywalker Betrayed The Last Jedi
Why Tom Holland Should Have Left the Uncharted Movie Instead of Travis Knight
Anthony Quinn
The Five Best Anthony Quinn Movies of His Career
Hayley Erbert
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Hayley Erbert
Kylie Ramos
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kylie Ramos
James Wolk
10 Things You Didn’t Know About James Wolk
Melissa Sagemiller
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Melissa Sagemiller
hawkman
Why Hawkman’s Introduction into the DCEU is so Important
This Marvel Villain Should Appear in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
DC Villains
Five DC Villains that we need to see in the DCEU
The Mighty Rebekah
Marvel Comics Has Revealed its First Transgender Superhero
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Black Fox
What We Know about the Black Fox Anime Feature Film So Far
A Cool Metal Cover of Guile’s Theme From Street Fighter
Fun Cover of the Overworld Theme from Super Mario Bros 3
Guy Finds Out Which Mortal Kombat Character Cuddles the Best
Did You Know Nintendo Was Apparently Built on a Lie?