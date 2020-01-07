10 Things You Didn’t Know About Hayley Erbert

Hayley Erbert is an American actress who is best known for her appearance in the television series “Dancing with the Stars.” She appeared in the troupe, solo, and with partners. She made it to the 2018 finale of the show. After the show aired she appeared as a guest on the morning news show “Good Morning America.” She has most recently been romantically linked with Derek Hough, and there are quite a few gossip columns who refer to her as “Derek Hough’s girlfriend.” We believe that Hayley has done enough in her lifetime to stand on her own merit as a celebrity without being placed in a subordinate role to another famous celebrity personality. To help you get to know her better and find out what she’s been up to since that time, here are 10 things you probably didn’t know about Hayley Erbert.
1. She is a mentor
In 2018, Hayley Erbert also appeared in the spinoff television series “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors.” She served as a mentor to Hudson and Kameron. Erbert only appeared on the series for one season.
2. Hayley appeared in a few other films and television shows
Prior to that, she appeared in the film short “Nia Sioux: Star in Your Own Life,” in 2015. She was a guest on the short as a dancer appearing as herself. She also appeared in “Rob Cantor: Shia La Beouf Live” short video as an uncredited Female Dancer number 4.
3. Hayley started competing in Dance contests before “Dancing with the Stars”
By the time that Hayley appeared in “Dancing with the Stars,” as a competitor, she had already gained experience of this kind in another venue. Back in 2013, she was a contestant in another dance contest. She was in “So You Think You Can Dance.” It is obvious that she takes her profession very seriously and it can be a tough profession to break into but so far, she is off to a good start with all of the guest appearances that she has made in addition to appearing on two dance contests that have been nationally televised.
4. Hayley enjoyed celebrity status in 2018
After appearing in “Dancing with the Stars,” Hayley Erbert was a sort of celebrity personality. She gained a great deal of positive attention for her dance skills during her time on the show. She so impressed the world that she was asked to make guest appearances to discuss her experiences on “To The Pointe with Kristyn Burtt,” and in addition, on “Good Morning America.” This is evidence that she had begun to amass a good-sized following of fans who were interested in hearing more about her.
5. She’s a Kansas girl
For those of you who have been wondering where Hayley Erbert is from, she’s a native of the midwest. Her hometown is Topeka, Kansas. This is where she first embarked on her dancing career and developed her strong passion for dance. She was born in Topeka on October 11, 1994, and as of the Fall of 2019, she was just 25 years old.
6. She started out young
Hayley was only three years old when she started dancing. She received formal lessons in a variety of dance styles. She excels in contemporary dance and her skills have been high enough to help her to win a number of awards and national titles. She even made it to the top three ladies in “So You Think You Can Dance.” Hayley Erbert has been dancing for roughly 22 years which is the majority of her life.
7. She was a gymnast
Prior to becoming famous as a dancer, Hayley Erbert has had a lot of different interests. Dancing has always been one of them, but the athletic young dancer was also a gymnast. We can see how she would also be good at this sport because there are a lot of similarities between dancing and gymnastics.
8. She was a beauty contestant
Hayley Erbert is a stunning young woman at the age of 25, and when she was younger, she appeared in a variety of beauty pageants. She did very well in the competitions and placed high. In the Miss Kansas Teen USA pageant, which was her very first, she made it all the way to the position of the first runner up. There are a lot of things that Hayley has done in her life that the average fans are not aware of. She has led a very interesting life so far and has been involved in quite a few different impressive activities.
9. She has a fear of something
When you watch Hayley Erbert dance she pulls off some of the most amazing moves and she makes it seem effortless. It is as though she is not afraid of anything, but there is one thing that makes her nervous. Erbert does have one big fear. She is afraid of heights. We’re not sure exactly what the full extent of this is but it’s something that was shared in a trivia section about the celebrity dancer.
10. She is dating Derek Hough
For those of you who were wondering if the 25-year-old dancer Hayley Erbert is still available, the answer is, not currently. She is in a romantic relationship with dancer Derek Hough. If you would like to see some cute pictures of the couple, you can find them on her Instagram account. This is an excellent resource for keeping up with what’s trending in her life and in her career. Hayley does a great job of keeping the posts flowing on the page and there are some really cool links that you can follow to learn more about her. She currently has over 301,000 followers which tell us all that she has reached celebrity status. At the age of 25, her career is just starting and we believe that she has a bright future ahead.