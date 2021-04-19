HBO Max Releases Trailer Featuring Footage from Zack Snyder’s DCEU Movies

If there’s one thing that most people should be growing tired of by now it’s the constant and blind faith that many people have in Zack Snyder when it comes to the Snyder Cut and his role in the DCEU since to be more than a little honest and a bit brutal, Snyder is not the guy. If DC wants to go down a dark road, thanks to Snyder’s insane love of shadow within every movie he makes, then that’s their business and it’s going to happen. But realistically, creating the Snyder Cut then clips such as this and stating that there’s no plan to move forward yet and Snyder’s Justice League isn’t canon and that the whole thing was just a way to let Snyder finish off his masterpiece, well, it reeks to high heaven of a setup. Maybe that’s paranoia, maybe not, maybe it’s an ability to look past the smoke and mirrors that some folks decide to throw in the way as they try to justify bringing back something that they’ve already said they’re not interested in doing. But if it’s going to happen then it’s going to happen and more people are going to become entranced by the idea of the Snyderverse and are going to gravitate to the idea as they did with the Snyder Cut. Fans are fickle as all hell even on the best of days, and when they do find something they like it’s a good bet that it’s either a desperate hope to cling to that’s not really that good but will appear that way since they’re unwilling to see anything but the best parts, or it’s something they see as a compromise that works for them.
Quite honestly, one could claim the Snyder Cut to be the former or the latter. In the estimation of some, the Snyder trilogy is a shadow-filled ball of exposition with a few decent action scenes tossed in for flavor and a whole lot of confusing moments when the heroes end up doing just as much if not more damage than the villains. Exposition isn’t the worst thing in the world when it comes to a movie, but there is a limit that a lot of movies need to be kept to in order to move things along since too much of it can start to get really boring and not enough of it can leave people confused. The Man of Steel origin portion was actually kind of nice since it changed things up just a little bit and gave a little more action to Superman’s beginnings. But Batman’s origin is known, and even in flashbacks, it’s becoming tiresome while showing so much exposition in the Justice League when we’ve seen Aquaman and Wonder Woman is a bit much. The Flash and Cyborg needed a slightly better explanation, but Barry’s meeting with Iris was beyond pointless no matter if he’s going to get his own movie, while Cyborg’s origins were still fairly easy to understand under Whedon’s botched attempt, but in the Snyder Cut the story was taken beyond as one could have expected. Great, we know where all of the heroes are coming from, much as fans have known for a long, long time. The only ones needing this information are those that don’t follow the comics, but even they can put two and two together to figure out things that happened and why people are the way they are now.
Right now the fact is that saying that there won’t be a Snyderverse feels like a tease that’s going to whip the DC fans into a frenzy once again as it’s likely that they’ll petition for another movie, and another until they get their SnyderVerse that will be a shadow-infused mess of exposition that will grant nearly an hour to figure out just who the characters are and why everything they say is important. Seriously, does anyone else think that we really needed to see Martian Manhunter impersonating Martha Kent? His appearance at the end of the Snyder Cut could have been enough to introduce him into the story, and having him walk or fly away would have been just fine. The DC universe has a great deal of potential and they’re sinking a good chunk of it into the Justice League while fans demand that Snyder be brought back to continue the movies, and it does in fact feel as though this is all just a bunch of real-life exposition that’s taking place before Warner Bros. springs on everyone the ‘great idea’ they’ve had to continue the SnyderVerse so that fans can be happy and the DCEU can push forward once again. It doesn’t even matter if they’re trying to outdo the MCU at this point since really, that ship has sailed.