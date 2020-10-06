HBO Max’s “A World of Calm” Will Put You To Sleep (In a Good Way)

Many upon many people are usually looking for a way to calm down, to slow down, and to relax their nerves in a manner that will leave them feeling refreshed completely relaxed, and A World of Calm on HBO Max might actually do it for some folks. In all fairness, it might create both anxiety and calm in some since the bright colors and motions could unsettle some people, but then again it’s easy to turn off and find something else if that happens. Otherwise, this looks like a very effective way to sit down, calm down, and catch some z’s, or at the very least just melt into your couch and enjoy the scenery. The stunning vistas and the scenery that goes flashing by the screen is more than enough to get someone to just sit back and enjoy the moment since quite a bit of it is breathtaking and could definitely lull someone to sleep or perhaps into a very meditative state that they would greatly appreciate. It goes without saying that too many of us these days are walking on the razor’s edge when it comes to our everyday lives and something such as this could go a long way towards helping out anyone that happens to need it. If nothing else it’s something to put on the screen when you happen to need a bit of pleasing background in order to avoid the unwanted noise of anything else.
The need to relax has been a constant and pressing thing this year as anyone could easily tell you, and while this show likely wasn’t devised with 2020 in mind, at least one wouldn’t think so, it’s one of the best ways to just shut out the rest of the world and chill for a bit. With a host of celebrity voices that will seek to help a person fall into a calmer state of mind, it’s not hard to think that this would be something that many people would gladly embrace for the half-hour that each episode will run. The kind of stress that many people tend to deal with these days varies in a big way and it might be more than this show can handle at times, but at the very least it’s a good idea to try and see just what can be done by applying a bit of calm to a person’s day to see how much it can help. In fact, finding a way to calm yourself for at least a short period every now and then if not every day can benefit a person in many ways since finding the time to embrace the stillness that exists behind every frenzied moment of our day can help us conserve energy, reduce stress, and otherwise preserve the sanity that some of us might feel slipping every now and then.
That might sound a bit dramatic, but the truth is that we all need a break now and then, and while some of us can’t get away as often as we’d like, a show such as this could offer a nice counterpoint to the day since it doesn’t seek to thrill or stimulate a person in any way, at least not in the same manner that many shows and movies throughout pop culture try to do. By sitting and watching for thirty minutes it feels as though this show could take a very large load off of anyone’s shoulders, particularly since the pitch of the celebrity voices that are narrating the show are bound to be just as calm, composed, and serene as the show itself looks to be. It’s actually hard not to doze off during the trailer since it’s that relaxing, though some might claim that it’s boring to simply look at scenery and wildlife imagery that offers up nothing other than peace and serenity. The truth of this is that there is a great deal of peace within nature and it’s why a lot of people will seek to take a hike, to get away from the city, and to simply get out into the world to experience something other than what they see all day, every day. There’s calm and quiet within the spaces behind the everyday hubbub and turmoil of this experience we call life, and this show is bound and determined to deliver them to any viewer that’s willing to watch and listen.
Having already been released just days ago, it’s fair to say that people have already experienced what it’s like to simply relax during a televised show, and to maybe even feel the stress of the day fade away as they take one deep breath in and then let it out, seeking to find their calm center or at least a quiet moment during the course of the show.