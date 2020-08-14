He-Man and The Masters of the Universe Gets the RPG Treatment

When you think about it, just about any story could be turned into a roleplaying game with enough work and the ability to convert the core concepts into something that people might want to experience. So thinking that He-Man and the Masters of the Universe are being turned into an RPG isn’t that hard to imagine. But it could definitely give a new look into the whole aspect of He-Man and the world he comes from. Let’s be honest, how many of us remember the entire story of He-Man and his universe? How many kind of gave up the cartoon once they got a bit older and didn’t think about it that much? Sure we remember it to be certain, but after a while, a lot of us do give up the things we enjoyed as children and move on. But for those that enjoyed the story and still happen to care about it, this would be a great chance to actually participate in the fight between good and evil and create your own legendary character that could end up affecting the world that you’re experiencing through this idea. All in all, it could be an interesting game since there’s a lot more to He-Man’s story than a lot of people realize since each one of the characters has their own backstory and reason for being the way they are.
There’s been a good amount of interest in Masters of the Universe in recent years, which makes a lot of people feel that a major return to the story could be in the works. She-Ra was already brought back, but to less than stupendous results, while the talk has been that there could be a live-action He-Man movie coming eventually. Unfortunately, the shutdown took care of that for the time being since not much has been happening as of late, and it’s a wonder as to just when we’re going to see production get started on anything at this time. But a role-playing game could be a good way to reintroduce He-Man and his world to the fans in a big way that could possibly do a lot of good when trying to get people interested. After all, role-playing games are a great way to pass the time and they do require a lot of imagination and the desire to be a part of something that can bring people together in a very positive manner. On top of that, they’re just a lot of fun since not a lot is fixed and everything really depends on the roll of the dice when determining an outcome.
A truly fun part of RPG is that you can say or do whatever you like when playing your character, but there will usually be consequences. For instance, a character can walk up to a monster and slap it for no good reason. The DM might have you roll an attack, and if you roll a 1 then it might mean that you gently caress or try to tickle the monster, or miss entirely and run into the monster in an awkward manner. But that’s the point of the game, since if you roll a natural 20 then you might end up smacking the monster hard enough that it regards you as a threat or as someone that’s not to be trifled with. The former is more likely than the latter, but again, the point of the game is that you’re not bound by anything but the choices that you make, which can be good, bad, or somewhat warped due to your sense of humor. Hey, it happens. People want to be funny with their characters and the next thing you know they’re resting in the belly of a dragon or something worse, but that’s the beauty of the game, you don’t know what’s going to happen until the dice start rolling.
The great part about bringing this to the Masters of the Universe is that the story has already been well-established and there are many different ways that players can branch off from the main storyline, especially considering that there are many upon many characters that they can encounter and many different ways than an adventure can play out. This is one thing that RPG’s are great for when it comes to an established universe, they allow the use of many different perspectives since in the overall story we usually only get to see what the heroes and the villains are doing, while everyone else is off on their own adventure doing who knows what. An RPG can allow a group of otherwise unknown heroes and villains to do as they will while enjoying their own adventure, which, depending on the DM, might interact with those of the main characters from time to time. It’s a game, so who knows what will happen?