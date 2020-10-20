Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Heather Dubrow

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Heather Dubrow

39 seconds ago

Heather Dubrow is the type of person who is known for a few different things. If you watched a lot of TV during the 90s, you may remember her from her role as Lydia DeLucca  in the TV series, That’s Life. If you’re a reality TV fan, you’ll likely remember her from the time she spent as a cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Some may even know Heather best for being married to famous plastic surgeon, Terry Dubrow. No matter what you know Heather for, there’s no denying the fact that she has has quite an interesting journey, and it’s not done yet. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Heather Dubrow.

1. She’s A New York Native

Los Angeles is the city people most commonly associate with Heather, but she’s actually from the east coast. She was born in the Bronx and raised in a small town in New York state called Chappaqua. She went on to attend and graduate from Syracuse University.

2. She Cried A Lot During Her Time On RHOC

Being on a reality TV show may seem like all fun and games, but having your personal life thrown in front of the public eye isn’t an easy thing to deal with. Since leaving the show, Heather has confessed that her time on RHOC was accompanied by a lot of tears. She admitted that it wasn’t easy dealing with all of the things people had to say about her while also having to worry about which of her segments the network would choose to air.

3. She Might Make A Return To Reality TV

It’s been four years since Heather departed from RHOC, and she has already shared that she has no plans to ever return to the show. But that doesn’t mean that reality TV as a whole is completely off the table. During an interview with NECN, Heather said that she and her family would consider the possibility of having their own reality show some day.

4. She Met Her Husband On A Blind Date

There are lots of people who seem to think that Heather and Terry met during a plastic surgery consultation, but she has set the record straight and clarified that the two actually met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend. She also adds that she love at first sight.

5. She’s Moving To Idaho

Let’s be honest, Idaho is one of those places that seems incredibly random to anyone who isn’t from there. However, it’s about to be the Dubrow family’s next home. Heather and Terry are in the process of building a lake house in Idaho and the couple is excited about getting the chance to experience life in the midwest. That said, however, they won’t be abandoning California completely as Terry’s plastic surgery practice is located in Newport Beach.

6. She Hosts A Podcast

Heather has remained busy since leaving RHOC. She currently hosts a podcast titled Host of Heather Dubrow’s World which is available on all major streaming platforms. Her teenage daughter, Max, has been following in her mother’s footsteps with her own podcast called I’ll Give It To You Straightish.

7. She Has Been Supportive Of Her Daughter Who Came Out As Bisexual

In July 2020, Heather’s daughter, Max, came out to the world as bisexual in a post on Instagram. The decision probably wasn’t easy for the teen – especially due to the fact that her parents are both public figures, but Terry and Heather have been nothing but supportive.

8. She Loves Fashion

If there’s one thing no one can ever say about heather it’s that she doesn’t know how to dress. She has always loved fashion and she has a great sense of style. She loves putting together outfits for any occasion and her closet is full of clothes from some of the most expensive brands in fashion.

9. She’s A YouTuber

Sometimes it can be hard keeping up with reality TV stars once a show, but Heather has done her best to make it easy for people to find her. She has a YouTube channel where she uploads a variety of videos including vlogs and behind the scenes glimpses into her life. Although it’s been a while since she’s uploaded anything new, Heather’s channel has more than 19 million total views.

10. She’s An Author

Heather and her husband aren’t just a couple, they’re also business partners who have worked on lots of projects together over the years. In 2018, they released their first book together, The Dubrow Diet : Interval Eating to Lose Weight and Feel Ageless. They released another book in 2020.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Hamster and Gretel Series Coming to Disney from Phineas and Ferb Creator
A Gilmore Girls Revival is Headed to The CW for Thanksgiving
What We Learned From The Pennyworth Season 2 Trailer
Animated Series “The Harper House” Coming to CBS All-Access
A Tintin Live-Action Movie is in Development
What We Learned from the Trailer for “Jiu Jitsu” Starring Nicolas Cage
What We Learned From The Trailer for Monster Hunter
Buffalo Bill’s House From Silence of the Lambs is Up for Sale
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Heather Dubrow
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tamara Rojo
AMC Theaters is Going to Run Out of Money By the End of 2020
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Eboni K. Williams
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
What We Learned from The Batman: Three Jokers Trailer
The One DC Character Who Can’t Stand His Own Super Powers
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Guy Spends 2 Years Making a Video Game to Propose to His Girlfriend
Video Proves That Mario’s Brother Luigi is a Monster
Thirty Minutes of Rain From Thirty Different Video Games
Someone Managed to Get Doom to Run on a Digital Pregnancy Test