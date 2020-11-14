Bravo has become well-known for providing entertainment reality TV, and the network has just added a new show to its arsenal: The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Heather Gay, one of the show’s cast members, is already becoming a fan favorite. She is outspoken, fun, and about her business – three qualities that make her the perfect person to be a reality TV star. It’s already becoming clear that Heather is the cast member who isn’t going to bite her tongue which might mean that she’ll end up in some drama throughout the season. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Heather Gay from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.
1. She Was Raised In The Mormon Church
Unlike some of the other cast members on the show, Heather was born and raised in Salt Lake City and was brought up in the morning church. Heather considers herself to be a “purebred, pedigreed, pioneer Mormon.” With that being said, however, she is no longer heavily involved in the church.
2. Her Family Doesn’t Support Her Decision To Do The Show
The Mormon faith is known for being conservative, so it’s not much of a surprise that Heather’s family doesn’t support her decision to share her personal business on reality TV. In fact, some of them even feel like she has betrayed their faith. As a result, viewers won’t be seeing much of her family throughout the season.
3. She Had A Great Time Filming RHOSLC
Filming a reality show is a different experience for different people. Some people end up hating it and feeling exploited, but not Heather. She thoroughly enjoyed the experience. Not only did she have a great time getting to be around her cast mates, but she also enjoyed working with the crew.
4. She Loves To Travel
Heather may have lived in Utah for her entire life, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t gotten the chance to see and explore other parts of the world. She enjoys traveling and has visited some cool places over the years. Some of the countries she’s been to include France, Mexico, and England.
5. She Initially Didn’t Know She Was Filming For A Real Housewives Show
When filming for the show began, Heather didn’t actually know that she was going to be part of a show in The Real Housewives franchise. During an interview with Heavy she said, “We thought it was a business show about women, so we didn’t even know it was Housewives until like late October, two weeks before they announced it.”
6. She’s Not Worried About What People Say About Her
Heather has already gotten backlash from her family from doing the show, and there’s no doubt that viewers are going to have a lot to say about her as well. Heather isn’t concerned about any of that, though. She did her best to remain her authentic self while filming and she isn’t going to let any negativity bring her down.
7. She’s A Beyonce Fan
At this point, it’s almost against the law to not be a Beyonce fan. While Heather hasn’t proclaimed to be a member of the Bey Hive, she is a fan and she’s even gotten the chance to see Queen Bey perform live during her On The Run II tour which took place in 2018.
8. She’s Single
Heather isn’t technically a housewife, but she was at one point. She has chosen to remain private about her ex’s identity, but we do know that he is part of the Gay family who founded Huntsman Gay Global Capital in California. Heather and her ex have three daughters together. Getting divorced is frowned upon in the Mormon community, so the end of her marriage has been a difficult thing for Heather to deal with.
9. Her Ex Husband Comes From A Very Wealthy Family
The last name Gay is very well-known in the Mormon community. Heather’s ex-husband’s grandfather was a driver for billionaire Howard Hughes. When Hughes passed away, he left some of his estate to the Gay family and they have been rolling in dough ever since.
10. She Supports The #FreeBritney Movement
Beyonce isn’t the only pop star that Heather is a fan of. She’s also a big Britney Spears fan and she, like many others, believes that Britney needs to be saved from her conservatorship. In an article on Bustle Heather said “For her [Britney] to now have a conservatorship is absurd. No one’s beyond redemption and no one should be manhandled like that and micromanaged. I think if we let Britney free, we’ll see what she can really do.”