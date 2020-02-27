10 Things You Didn’t Know About Heather Nauert

Heather Nauert is a name that the average person probably has never heard of. But in the world of journalism and politics, Nauert has had a tremendous impact on a nationwide scale. She was named as the new State Department spokesperson in April 2017 under the Trump. That was Nauert’s first position in government, and she enacted her first press briefing the same year on June 2017. Nauert has been in the news recently because of her withdrawal from consideration as Trump’s nominee for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Whether you’re curious about the controversy or not, we’ve listed 10 things you should know about Nauert regardless.
1. She’s older than she looks
At first glance, Heather Nauert can easily pass for a woman in her mid to late 30s. She dresses professionally; she keeps her hair short and blonde. She’s always done up whenever you see her; but believe it or not, Nauert actually just turned 50 years old. She might be able to credit her style and looks from what she learned during her days on television. Either way, she has aged extremely well for someone involved in the world of politics.
2. She makes time to celebrate
Speaking of turning 50 years old, Nauert recently celebrated her birthday in a big way. She took some time off from her busy schedule to party it out and celebrate her milestone at Punta Mita, Mexico together with some of her closest friends. That meant endless margaritas and guacamole for the former news correspondent. She took time to relax and enjoy the outdoors—something that she definitely deserved. She ended her birthday with another celebration—this time with her family—when she got back from Mexico.
3. She’s a wife and a mom
It may be difficult to imagine Nauert having a life outside of government and politics, but this woman’s private life is actually just as busy. She married her spouse Scott Norby in 2000, and the couple has 2 children together—2 boys to be exact. Nauert’s husband Norby is just as successful. He currently works as Morgan Stanley’s executive director of private credit and equity.
4. She’s a reader
There’s no slowing Nauert down, but surely enough, she finds the time in between her public and private life to do the things she loves to do. One of those things is reading. Nauert has an affinity for independent bookstores, and she finds herself browsing through New York’s many, many shops. Some of her most recent picks include The Last Train to London and All the Light We Cannot See. It’s clear that she reads both fiction and non-fiction, so that’s just another thing to admire about her.
5. She’s a singer
She might not do it professionally, but Nauert is confident enough in her singing abilities to duke it out with anyone. In fact, Nauert owns a karaoke microphone that gets more use than any of us could imagine. And what’s a karaoke microphone without a disco ball? Absolutely nothing. That’s why Nauert made sure that she got the disco ball to go with her karaoke. She probably enhanced her singing voice over the years from any vocal training she had to do for her work as a correspondent. It’s either that or she might’ve been a great correspondent because she was a good singer already. Who knows?
6. She likes to hunt
We’re glad to know that Nauert is not a lone hunter. She likes to spend time with her husband and their two boys, and hunting is one of their favorite activities. They even take their pet yellow lab along for the activity. Nauert’s family hunts pheasant, a bird that’s native to Asia. Since the bird has been introduced to all parts of the world, she doesn’t need to go to Asia just to hunt. We can imagine that Nauert is probably the type of person that has a go-to recipe for the pheasants that she and her family hunts.
7. She’s well educated
It’s difficult to get where Nauert is in her career without some excellent education backing her up. In fact, she got lucrative jobs soon after she got her master’s degree in journalism, which she achieved at Columbia University. She did part of college at Arizona State University before she moved to Washington D.C. for a music video hosting gig. She then ended up finishing her bachelor’s degree from Mount Vernon College for Women.
8. She worked for Fox News
This is the longest gig she’s ever had in her career so far. From 1998 until 2005, Nauert worked for Fox News. She started off as the average contributor, and she worked her way up to become a correspondent after only 3 years. She stayed as a correspondent for 4 years afterwards. After Fox News, Nauert took a job at ABC News as a general assignment correspondent. She held that position for 2 years. After working various avenues, Nauert returned to Fox News in 2007 and worked in different segments until she became the State Department spokesperson.
9. She’s been on TV
We know that Nauert has been a news correspondent on television, but she’s actually been featured on 2 fictional TV shows. In the shows themselves, Nauert played the easiest role she could possibly play on TV—herself. The first show she was featured on was Brother’s Keeper (1999), and the second one was on 24 (2010). Nauert even had a three-episode arc on 24. Playing yourself is probably one of the hardest things to do, and Nauert did it with poise and ease.
10. She’s an Emmy Awards nominee
In addition to everything she’s accomplished and achieved as a news correspondent, Nauert also managed to snag an Emmy nomination for her work on the television series called 13 Around the World.She earned this nomination during her years working under ABC News.