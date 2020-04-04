Breaking into the comedy industry isn’t easy, but Heidi Heaslet-Crystal has proven that even during an era of tough competition, it’s totally possible. Heidi has been working in the industry for nearly 10 years. Over the last several years, she has been working extremely hard to make a name for herself. In 2017, a major opportunity finally came when she was cast in the movie, Big Bear, that was featured on Netflix. Most recently, Heidi got her big break when she was hired as an executive producer and host for The Funny Dance Show on E! Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Heidi Heaslet-Crystal.
1. She’s A Stand-up Comedian
Heidi Heaslet may be on her way up in the TV industry, but she will always be a comedian at heart. She’s been doing stand-up in the Los Angeles area for the last several years. She has also worked with All Def Digital as a comedian and on screen personality.
2. She Grew Up Without Parents
Things weren’t always easy for Heidi when she was growing up. Neither one of her parents were very active in her life and she was raised primarily by her grandmother. However, it looks Heidi and her mother have worked on their relationship and have gotten much closer in recent years. In 2019, she wrote a heart felt Instagram post expressing her love and her appreciation for her mother.
3. Politics Damaged Her Relationship With Her Grandmother
As mentioned earlier, Heidi Heaslet and her mother had a very close bond. She saw her grandmother as a maternal figure and never would’ve imagined anything coming between them. Unfortunately, though, the current political climate has driven a wedge between Heidi and her grandmother. The two have very different political views and are unable to see eye to eye on a lot of things.
4. Her Voice Is On A Chris Rock Project
Nothing says ‘you made it’ in the comedy business like being acknowledged by the legendary Chris Rock. Heidi Heaslet’s voice can be heard on the opening track of Chris Rock’s Emmy nominated stand-up comedy special, Tamborine. The special, which aired on Netflix, was also released as a vinyl.
5. She Created The Funny Dance Show
Not only is Heidi Heaslet a host and executive producer on The Funny Dance Show, she also came up with the concept. According to her LinkedIn page, the show is ” an unscripted dance competition series, that is packed with some of the best comedians in the industry. The 8 episode series is based off of the successful live show I have developed, and produced monthly, for sold out audiences since 2017 at the The World Famous Comedy Store.”
6. She Loves Milk
These days, lots of people are giving up milk and other dairy product in search of healthier alternatives. But Heaidi Heaslet isn’t one of those people. She seems to have a strong love for milk and has posted several photos of herself and a glass of milk on her Instagram page.
7. She Looks Up To Gary Owen
No matter what industry you work in, it’s always helpful to have a successful person to look up to. For Heidi Heaslet, one of those people was comedian, Gary Owen. Heidi says she’s always felt a connection to Owen’s work. Throughout the years, Owen has worked with other big names in comedy like Steve Harvey and Martin Lawrence.
8. She’s A Chelsea Handler Fan
When asked if there were any women in the comedy business that she looked up to, Heidi said that she was a fan of Chelsea Handler’s work. There’s just something about the no holds barred comedian that Heidi finds appealing. Similarly to Heidi, Chelsea was also a host on the E! Network with her show Chelsea Lately which aired from 2007 to 2014.
9. Working With Other Women Is Important To Her
The number of women in comedy greatly pales in comparison to the number of men. For that reason, many women in the industry feel like it’s important for them to stick together. Heidi believes in giving opportunities to women, especially ones she’s known and watched work for years.
10. She Was An Active Viner
Remember Vine? The social media platform was popular from 2013 to 2015 and allowed users to upload six second looping video clips. Heidi Heaslet was a very active user on Vine. Many of her videos have even been compiled into a six minute video on YouTube.