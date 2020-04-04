Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Heidi Heaslet-Crystal

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Heidi Heaslet-Crystal

31 seconds ago

Breaking into the comedy industry isn’t easy, but Heidi Heaslet-Crystal has proven that even during an era of tough competition, it’s totally possible. Heidi has been working in the industry for nearly 10 years.  Over the last several years, she has been working extremely hard to make a name for herself. In 2017, a major opportunity finally came when she was cast in the movie, Big Bear, that was featured on Netflix. Most recently, Heidi got her big break when she was hired as an executive producer and host for The Funny Dance Show on E! Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Heidi Heaslet-Crystal.

1. She’s A Stand-up Comedian

Heidi Heaslet may be on her way up in the TV industry, but she will always be a comedian at heart. She’s been doing stand-up in the Los Angeles area for the last several years. She has also worked with All Def Digital as a comedian and on screen personality.

2. She Grew Up Without Parents

Things weren’t always easy for Heidi when she was growing up. Neither one of her parents were very active in her life and she was raised primarily by her grandmother. However, it looks Heidi and her mother have worked on their relationship and have gotten much closer in recent years. In 2019, she wrote a heart felt Instagram post expressing her love and her appreciation for her mother.

3. Politics Damaged Her Relationship With Her Grandmother

As mentioned earlier, Heidi Heaslet and her mother had a very close bond. She saw her grandmother as a maternal figure and never would’ve imagined anything coming between them. Unfortunately, though, the current political climate has driven a wedge between Heidi and her grandmother. The two have very different political views and are unable to see eye to eye on a lot of things.

4. Her Voice Is On A Chris Rock Project

Nothing says ‘you made it’ in the comedy business like being acknowledged by the legendary Chris Rock. Heidi Heaslet’s voice can be heard on the opening track of Chris Rock’s Emmy nominated stand-up comedy special, Tamborine. The special, which aired on Netflix, was also released as a vinyl.

5. She Created The Funny Dance Show

Not only is Heidi Heaslet a host and executive producer on The Funny Dance Show, she also came up with the concept. According to her LinkedIn page, the show is ” an unscripted dance competition series, that is packed with some of the best comedians in the industry. The 8 episode series is based off of the successful live show I have developed, and produced monthly, for sold out audiences since 2017 at the The World Famous Comedy Store.”

6. She Loves Milk

These days, lots of people are giving up milk and other dairy product in search of healthier alternatives. But Heaidi Heaslet isn’t one of those people. She seems to have a strong love for milk and has posted several photos of herself and a glass of milk on her Instagram page.

7. She Looks Up To Gary Owen

No matter what industry you work in, it’s always helpful to have a successful person to look up to. For Heidi Heaslet, one of those people was comedian, Gary Owen. Heidi says she’s always felt a connection to Owen’s work. Throughout the years, Owen has worked with other big names in comedy like Steve Harvey and Martin Lawrence.

8. She’s A Chelsea Handler Fan

When asked if there were any women in the comedy business that she looked up to, Heidi said that she was a fan of Chelsea Handler’s work. There’s just something about the no holds barred comedian that Heidi finds appealing. Similarly to Heidi, Chelsea was also a host on the E! Network with her show Chelsea Lately which aired from 2007 to 2014.

9. Working With Other Women Is Important To Her

The number of women in comedy greatly pales in comparison to the number of men. For that reason, many women in the industry feel like it’s important for them to stick together. Heidi believes in giving opportunities to women, especially ones she’s known and watched work for years.

10. She Was An Active Viner

Remember Vine? The social media platform was popular from 2013 to 2015 and allowed users to upload six second looping video clips. Heidi Heaslet was a very active user on Vine. Many of her videos have even been compiled into a six minute video on YouTube.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Emperor Palpatine Quarantines Himself in the Villain Pub
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mayhem Miller
Five Shows to Watch if You Like My Big Fat Fabulous Life
Black Widow Masked Singer
The Five Biggest Surprises That Ever Happened on The Masked Singer
The Top Five “I ams…” In Movies
Quarantine and Chill: 5 Must-Stream Movies to Watch on the Criterion Channel in April 2020
Last Call: 5 Must-Stream Movies to Watch Before They Leave Netflix in April 2020
A Prince of Persia Reboot is Supposedly In the Works
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Heidi Heaslet-Crystal
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Jonethen Musulin
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jemmye Carroll
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Taylor Selfridge
Snowflake is Marvel’s First Non-Binary Superhero
There’s a Rumor that Marvel is Taking Over DC Comics
Mephisto
Five Underrated Marvel Villains That Need to Appear in the MCU
Deadpool 3
Here’s Why Spider-Man Villains are Always Based on Animals
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
NASCAR and F1 Drivers are Competing Against Gamers Amidst Race Cancellations
Bernie Sanders Promises to Learn How to Play Minecraft
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s Rarest Details
Gaming Bed is the Greatest Piece of Gaming Furniture Ever