With a last name like Moneymaker, it seems like Heidi was destined to be a part of the entertainment industry. Heidi is best known for the work she’s done as a stunt woman and recently she’s been getting a lot of attention for her role in the 2021 movie Black Widow. Although Scarlett Johansson is technically the star, none of it would be possible without Heidi’s hard work, dedication, and talent. Many would agree that Heidi hasn’t gotten nearly as much credit as she deserves over the years, but if you ask Heidi, she’ll likely tell you that she isn’t in it for the credit. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Heidi Moneymaker.
1. She’s From California
There isn’t a lot of information on Heidi’s upbringing, but we do know that she was born and raised in Santa Rosa, CA. It appears that she has been a resident of the state for her entire life. These days, however, she is living in the Los Angeles area which is more than six hours away from her hometown.
2. She Has Some Acting Experience
Being a stunt double is what Heidi is best known for, but that isn’t the only thing she’s done in the entertainment industry. She has also landed several acting roles over the years. Most notably, she appeared in shows like NCIS: Los Angeles, Star Trek, and CSI: NY. Her last TV role was in 2018.
3. She Was A Competitive Gymnast
Before she started doing stunts, gymnastics was a very big part of Heidi’s life. During an interview with XPT Life, Heidi said, ” I have been an athlete my whole life. I was a very serious gymnast from the age of 5 until I retired at the age of 22 and began my stunt career.” All of the gymnastics training Heidi did over the years has been instrumental in her success as a stunt double.
4. She Went To UCLA
Not only is Heidi a talented stunt woman, but she’s also a history buff. Heidi attended UCLA where she earned a bachelor’s degree in history. While there, she was also a member of the school’s gymnastics team. She began her career in stunts after she graduated from college.
5. She Likes Being Out In Nature
Heidi probably spends a lot of time working, but when she does get a few moments to spare she enjoys being outdoors. Living in Los Angeles means there’s no shortage of beautiful days, so Heidi has plenty of opportunities to get out and explore the natural beauty all around her.
6. She Has Been A Stunt Double For Scarlett Johansson For More Than A Decade
Some people may be under the impression that Black Widow is the first time Heidi has been a stunt double for Scarlett Johansson. However, that isn’t true at all. She actually began doing stunts for the actress in 2009. Over the years, the two have built a strong bond and they really enjoy working together. Hopefully, the two will continue to collaborate for many years to come.
7. She’s Passionate About Health And Wellness
As someone who has to run, jump, and fling themselves all over the place for a living, Heidi understands the importance of staying in good shape. Even outside of work, she likes to stay active and she understands that exercise is just as important for her mental health as it is for her physical health.
8. She’s Family Oriented
From what we can tell, Heidi is single and doesn’t have any children, but that doesn’t mean that family isn’t one of her top priorities. She seems to have close relationships with her loves ones and they have been a big part of her support system over the years. Heidi looks forward to spending time with them whenever she can.
9. She Likes To Travel
As you can probably guess by her profession, Heidi is a very adventurous person. Traveling is one of her favorite ways to tap into her adventurous side, and she’s been able to see some great places over the years. Some of the countries she’s been to include Morocco and England. She has also traveled extensively throughout the United States.
10. She’s A Pet Parent
All of the pet parents out there know just how special of a bond humans and their pets share. Heidi is very happy to be able to experience this first name. She loves animals and she has two dogs and a cat. While none of her pets seem to have their own Instagram profiles, they’ve made lots of appearances on Heidi’s.