Acting isn’t an easy career to pursue. Dealing with the constant rejection is enough to make some people quit, but for others, it’s just motivation to keep pushing. Helena Howard is one of the people who has decided to keep pushing. Helena only has a handful of acting credits to her name, but her future is certainly looking bright. She has been cast in three major upcoming projects: The Wilds, Shoplifters of the World, and Don’t Look Deeper. Although we don’t know much about any of the roles yet, there’s no doubt that Helena is going to bring a dynamic presence every time she steps in front of the camera. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Helena Howard.
1. She Is Biracial
Helena comes from a very diverse background. She was born in New York but raised in New Jersey. Her mother is of Scandanavian descent and her father is African American. Both of her parents also work in the creative world although there’s no information on exactly what they do.
2. She’s A Big Music Fan
Most people would say that they like music, but Helena Howard loves it. She likes all sorts of different kinds of music, and she loves to share her favorites with her followers. She doesn’t post on social media often, but when she does, it’s usually song recommendations. On top of that, she has even created a playlist on Apple Music that includes her favorite songs.
3. Meryl Streep Is Her Favorite Actress
At this point in her career, Meryl Streep is probably your favorite actor’s favorite actor. Streep is easily one of the most successful actors of her generation, and she is still giving us unforgettable performances. In an interview with I-D Vice, Helena referred to Street as her “all-time idol”.
4. The Mummy Inspired Her To Get Into Acting
From a critical standpoint, the 1999 film, The Mummy, isn’t really anything special. However, it was a big commercial success, and it’s also the movie that inspired Helena to act. While talking to I-D Vice, she shared that The Mummy was the first film she ever watched and she was just 3-years-old when she saw it. After seeing the movie, she knew that acting was what she wanted to do.
5. She Studied At Academy for Performing Arts
Once Helena decided to take acting seriously, she knew that she had to work hard to make sure her skills were on point. She started attended high school at Union County Academy for Performing Arts and went on to earn a full scholarship at American Academy of Dramatic Arts.
6. She’s A Cat Person
Being a cat person doesn’t always come with the same response that dog people get. Cat lovers are often labeled as being loners and cats are sometimes stereotyped as being cold and creepy. However, Helena doesn’t let that stop her from being a proud cat mom. Helena has an entire section of her Instagram highlights dedicated to her adorable cat.
7. She’s Not Really Into Technology
Cell phones and the internet have become huge parts of most people’s daily lives. People who work in the entertainment industry are often expected to have extra close relationships with their devices. But Helena isn’t a huge fan of technology. She doesn’t like to spend a lot of time on her phone which means she also doesn’t have a big social media presence. At the moment, she has just over 4,800 followers.
8. She Has A Close Relationship With Her Parents
As Helena continues her journey towards stardom, she hasn’t forgotten where she comes from. Family is very important to Helena and she has a close relationship with both of her parents and she considers her mom to be one of her best friends. She also has a younger brother named Liam.
9. She’s Not Afraid To Speak Her Mind
Helena may be young, but she’s also very sure of herself. Although some actors who are two and three times her age are afraid to share their opinions on certain subjects out of fear it could hurt their careers, that isn’t the case for Helena. She isn’t afraid to speak out and share her opinions on issues as politics and social justice.
10. She Loves Theater
Many on screen actors got their start in theater. Whether it be stage plays or a Broadway production, theater has long been considered a place where actors could truly put their skills to the test. Helena has a deep love for the theater world, although she doesn’t have any immediate plans to return to it.