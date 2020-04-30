Home
Hellraiser TV Series in the Works with David Gordon Green Directing

Horror fans might be the most excited to learn that HBO is currently trying to work on a TV series for the Hellraiser franchise and could possibly be spinning the rumor wheel like a top until it’s finally realized. It is after all an idea that hasn’t been explored yet considering that the Hellraiser movies have kind of gone off the rails and become little more than shock and awe pieces that revel in the gore and over the top violence that are expected. Creating a series that’s based around the mythology that’s already been established however sounds like a grand idea that a lot of people are already banking on as being one of HBO’s next big ideas that could keep people watching and hold their interest for more than a single episode. There have been plenty of movies and plenty of Cenobites that have shown up in various forms, but a show would, as Kevin Burwick of MovieWeb might agree, allow a deeper look into the Cenobites’ world and give a much deeper explanation of the creatures that fans would surely appreciate. It might even go so far as to explain just why they’re so brutal and why they appear as they do, which has been explained in various ways throughout the history of the movies, but never actually delved into on screen.

It does sound as though there might still be an idea for another Hellraiser movie, but it also sound as though it’s not bound to be related to the TV series, which could make for a confusing time for fans if both did manage to get off the ground eventually. It might be a while before we finally get to see either idea come to fruition but the planning sounds as though it’s already been started and as a result it’s likely that a script might be taking form eventually. It’s a hope at least, but there’s been nothing set in stone as of yet. The idea that Hellraiser could be the next big thing though is a tad ambitious at this point since despite the fact that the idea still carries weight, and it does to be realistic, there’s a lot of work that needs to be done in order to make sure that fans are going to embrace it as fully as they have other shows that have come along, largely because what is known about the Cenobites, their dimension, and why they even exist is largely bound up in text and hasn’t really been described in full detail when it comes to the movies. They’re demons, that much is obvious, and they’re out to kill, maim, torture, and basically destroy whatever and whoever is in their path. But they do have a purpose that’s difficult for a lot of people to understand, especially since they are the kind of beings that look inherently evil, and yet are somehow worshiped by some.

Pinhead, the one guy that a lot of people know on sight obviously since his name doesn’t really go beyond the boundaries of his appearance, is going to be the main focus of the show it sounds like, and as the leader of the Cenobites it’s bound to happen that he’ll be the first summoned always by the puzzle box known as the Lament Configuration, a hellish design that looks fairly innocent but is one of the chief artifacts that can actually summon the Cenobites from their own dimension and allow them into the world. Once one of them is through it’s been established that the gateway is open for the most part and others can start making their way through as well. The Hellraiser movies started out being impressive and definitely scary as all hell, but over time they’ve been watered down a bit and lost a step here and there despite the fact that they’ve increased the terror level as much as possible. There is a big hope that HBO will be able to go back to the formula that made Hellraiser so great in the first place or perhaps come up with something new by using what’s already been seen in order to create a series that will be every bit as great as the initial idea so that fans both old and new can fully enjoy the experience.

In terms of horror monsters the Cenobites are kind of odd since there’s plenty of implied terror and threat, but if one looks at the reality of it Pinhead is usually listed on the same level as figures such as Jason Voorhees and Freddy Krueger. The only problem with this is that while the character is terrifying and does have his own following, the terror he inspires is vastly different than many other horror figures. Hopefully this time around he’ll be given the kind of representation that really makes him stand out in the horror genre.


