If you’re a big fan of HGTV, may have watched enough home renovation shows to feel like there are some projects you can tackle on your own. Unfortunately though, biting off more than you can chew can put you in a tough situation and end up leaving your house in a worse place than when you started. That’s where HGTV’s new series, Help! I Wrecked My House comes in. The show is all about helping people fix DIY projects that have gone wrong. Not only that, but Jasmine Roth and the Help! I Wrecked My House team will make sure these projects are fixed in short time frame. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Help! I Wrecked My House.
1. Jasmine Roth Is No Stranger To HGTV
If Jasmine Roth’s name and face are familiar to you, it’s probably because you’ve seen her before. She has appeared on several other HGTV shows. Most notably, she is the start of the series Hidden Potential which, as the name suggests, helps home owners find the potential in their plain looking houses.
2. Season One Has Six Episodes
Sometimes it’s nice to know how many episodes a series has before getting too invested. If there are lots of episodes, you know that you have something to binge watch over the weekend. If there are only a handful of episodes, you know you should probably pace yourself. Help! I Wrecked My House is somewhere in the middle with six episodes for season one.
3. Viewers Will Get An Understanding Of What Kinds Of DIY Projects To Avoid
Not only will you get to see beautiful transformations on the show, but you’ll also get a good idea of what kinds of projects you probably shouldn’t try to tackle on your own. Watching the show might just be the thing that saves you thousands of dollars in additional repairs after a DIY don’t.
4. The Show Will Also Feature Some Outdoor Spaces
Everybody knows that home renovation projects don’t have to stay within the four walls of your home. Outdoor spaces need love, too. Unfortunately for one family on Help! I Wrecked My House, their outdoor DIY project didn’t go as planned. This will give viewers a chance to get some insight on outdoor projects as well and some of the things to be mindful of.
5. The Projects Will Have A Creative Twist
Jasmine Roth and her team don’t just come in and fix the things that have gone wrong, they also take the project to a next level. Thanks to their renovation and design expertise, they are able to bring some added creativity and include elements the homeowners may have never thought of.
6. Jasmine Got The Idea For The Show After Repeatedly Being Asked To Help People Fix Their Mistakes
Over the years, Jasmine has had countless people come to her asking her to help them fix DIY projects that have gone completely wrong. After sharing the idea with the HGTV, she and the network decided that this concept could be a fun and entertaining idea for a show.
7. It Only Took A Day To Cast The Families On The Show
Once the idea was put on the table, things started to move pretty quickly. Jasmine told TV Shows Ace that the six families on the show were all cast within a day. The reality is that there is no shortage of people who have messed up their homes during DIY projects.
8. Some Cast Members Do Have Experience With Home Renovations
Something that’s important to know is that not all of the families on the show are novices when it comes to DIY projects. Some of them have successfully completed other projects in the past which allowed them to feel confident about taking on something bigger. This will be a lesson for many people that sometimes it really is best to hire a licensed professional.
9. The Show Was Filmed In California
Jasmine Roth is based in California which is where the show was filmed in its entirety. According to The Cinemaholic, several of the homes featured on the show are located in Huntington Beach, but some filming was also done in other areas of southern California.
10. Jasmine Filmed The Show While Pregnant
Jasmine and her husband, Brett, welcomed their first child in April 2020. Just a few weeks prior to her daughter’s birth, Jasmine was actually filming for Help! I Wrecked My House. In an Instagram post, Jasmine revealed that she was eight months pregnant when the show was being filmed.