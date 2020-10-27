Over the last decade, Henderson Wade has been working his way up in the acting world. He began his career with small soap opera roles and eventually found himself being cast in larger guest and recurring appearances on shows like Riverdale and A Million Little Things. In 2019, he got a huge opportunity when he landed the role of Matt Cable in The CW series, Swamp Thing. The show gave him a chance to introduce his talent to a large audience and fans instantly fell in love with him. Now that the show is back for a second season, people can’t wait to see how things go for Henderson’s character. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Henderson Wade.
1. He’s A Washington D.C. Native
Henderson was born and raised in Washington D.C. and he is very proud of that fact. While D.C. is a great city for a lot of things, it’s not exactly the best place to pursue an acting career. When he decided to pursue acting professionally, he relocated to the Los Angeles area which is where he is based today.
2. He Has Theater Experience
TV roles are what has been getting Henderson the most attention, but he also knows how to his thing on the stage. According to his resume, he has a few theater shows under his belt. He played the lead role in three shows at the Renegade Theater: Autobahn, Sex. Love. Life, and My Romantic History.
3. He’s A Syracuse Alum
There are lots of different paths a person can take to becoming a professional actor. For some people that path includes higher education and for others it doesn’t. Henderson attended Syracuse University where he studied at the Newhouse School of Public Communications. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find any information on what he majored in or when he graduated. Based on his resume, though, it doesn’t appear that he studied acting at Syracuse as its not listed as one of the places he trained.
4. He’s A Girl Dad
The last few years have been good to Henderson in lots of ways. Not only has his career really started to take off, but things in his personal life seem to be going well, too. Earlier this year, he welcomed his first child, Hendrix, with his longtime girlfriend, Jessica Whatley. Henderson is really enjoying fatherhood and his daughter has made several appearances on his Instagram page.
5. He Likes To Stay Private
So far, Henderson seems to be a very private person. There isn’t much information floating around about him and his social media presence is almost entirely focused on his career. There is a chance, however, that he may decide to open up more as his career grows and more interview opportunities come along.
6. He’s A Dog Person
Just when you thought Henderson couldn’t get any more likable, you find out that he is a dog person. He is a very proud pet parent to an adorable fur baby. Even though his social media presence doesn’t share too much about his personal life, his dog has made the cut.
7. He Likes To Interact With Fans On Twitter
Henderson may not have the biggest social media presence, but he understands the importance of using his platform to engage with his fans. He loves to interact with fans of the show on Twitter and it’s fairly common to see him retweeting and responding to tweets.
8. He’s Written A Short Film
Being in front of the camera is Henderson’s bread and butter at the moment, but there is a chance that he may get into more behind the scenes work somewhere down the line. According to his IMDB page, he’s already written and produced a short film called Olive Branch. He has also been an executive producer for two other projects.
9. He Loves To Stay Active
Henderson’s good looks certainly haven’t gone unnoticed and it’s clear that he works hard to keep himself in tip-top shape. He loves to work out and spends a lot of time utilizing different exercise methods. In addition to going to the gym, he also likes to box and play other sports.
10. He Studied Improv
Henderson has put a lot of time and energy into acting which includes extensive studying. He has taken a number of classes and even spent some time studying improv at The Groundlings Theater and School in Los Angeles. Many very well-known entertainers have studied and performed at The Groundlings over the years including Melissa McCarthy, Maya Rudolph, and Will Ferrell.