Anyone who is familiar with rap star, Cardi B, is also familiar with her younger sister, Hennessy Carolina. Similarly to Cardi, Hennessy has appeared on reality TV shows and has gained a massive social media following. Her Instagram page currently has 6.5 million followers and she’s gaining more every day. While most people know of her because of her famous sister, Hennessy doesn’t plan on just being known due to her connection to Cardi. She also has big dreams of her own and some pretty solid plans to make them come true. Just who is Hennessy Carolina? You’ve come to the right place to find out. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Hennessy Carolina.
1. She Gave Cardi Her Nickname
The name Cardi B rings bells all over the entertainment industry. What began as popularity on social media, quickly spiraled into a realty TV fame and eventually a Grammy Award winning rap career. But the truth is, there would be no Cardi B without Hennessy Carolina – at least by name. Hennessy is actually the one who gave Cardi B her now famous name.
2. She Wants To Be A Fashion Designer
There’s much more to Hennessy Carolina than reality TV appearances and Instagram. She’s got big dreams and hopes to be a fashion designer some day. Hennessy has been been building her experience by working with clothing brands to model their latest pieces. So far, she has collaborated with big names like Boohoo and Reebok.
3. She Has A Girlfriend
Hennessy Carolina was a hot topic on all the gossip blogs back in 2017 when she came out as a lesbian. Since then, she’s been very open about her personal life – especially her relationship with girlfriend, Michelle Diaz. The two met on Instagram after Hennessy slide into Michelle’s DMs. They dated for a year before briefly calling it quits. Fans realized they were officially back together when Hennessy posted a Valentine’s Day video of her twerking on Diaz’ lap.
4. She Isn’t Cardi B’s Only Sibling
Hennessy Carolina is easily Cardi B’s most well-known sibling, but she isn’t the only one. In fact, Cardi and Hennessy have six other siblings. According to Cardi, “My dad has eight kids, and we all get along, and it feels better, fuller.” Clearly, their other siblings have chosen to take a more private path.
5. Hennessy Is Her Real Name
I know what you thought the first time you saw the name Hennessy Carolina. There’s no way that could be her real name, right? Wrong. Hennessy’s legal name is actually Hennessy. She was named by her father who arrived at the hospital for her birth after drinking at a Christmas party. He decided to name his daughter after his favorite liquor, Hennessy.
6. She Has A Foot Fetish
Like her sister, Hennessy Carolina has become known for being wildly outgoing. She is never afraid to say what’s on her mind and she recently turned a few heads whens he revealed that she has a foot fetish. Although most people cringe a little at the sight of feet, Hennessy was proud to share her feelings.
7. She Prays Every Day
Hennessy Carolina may not be your typical churchgoer, but she considers herself to be a very spiritual person. She tries to live her life as positively as possible and avoids judging other. She also maintains a close relationship with God. In fact, she prays every day and keeps her faith at the center of her life.
8. She Always Has Her Sister’s Back
If there’s one thing Hennessy Carolina doesn’t tolerate, it’s disrespect. This is especially true when it comes to her sister, Cardi. Hennessy is never afraid to jump in and defend her sister regardless of the circumstances. If anyone ever says anything outta pocket to or about Cardi, you can bet that Hennessy won’t be too far behind to put them in their place.
9. She Is A Feminist
Hennessy Carolina definitely isn’t afraid to speak up about things that impact her and people like her. With that being said, she considers herself a feminist and she isn’t afraid to let the world know. During an interview with BET, she opened up about her feminist views and shared her thoughts on pay equality stating, Like, you have the same job, why are you getting paid more than me? This is why we become gold diggers, because y’all aren’t trying to pay us. Y’all aren’t trying to pay up, so we’re about to become gold diggers, alright?”
10. She Wants To Have 4 Kids
Hennessy Carolina doesn’t have any kids at the moment, but she plans to start a family in the future. She originally wanted two kids but now hopes to have four kids when the time comes. She plans to have her and her partner each carry two. Until then, though, she is more than happy in her role as an aunt to her adorable niece, Kulture.