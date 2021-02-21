Henriette Confurius was born and raised in Germany, but thanks to acting she has become known all over the world. She started acting when she was a child and in recent years she has proven that she has what it takes to have a successful career as an adult. Recently, she has been getting a lot of attention for role in the new Netflix series Tribes of Europa. The show has put Henriette and her talents in front of a very wide audience and people are loving what they say. As the show continues to gain popularity, more and more people will be interested in learning all about this talented young star. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Henriette Confurius.
1. She Comes From A Creative Family
Henriette was born into a family where creativity was the norm. Both of her parents worked in the arts with her father being a writer and her mother being an actress. With genes like that, it appears that it was destined for Henriette to do something involving the arts.
2. She Didn’t Always Want To Be An Actress
Despite being surrounded by people who were doing creative things, Henriette didn’t always see acting in her future. She told Augsburger, “I slipped into it, rather by accident. I never wanted to be an actress. But neither was I forced to. I made my first three films with a director who has since become a good friend. Basically, it was a really good time.”
3. She Loves To Workout
Henriette may not be the type of person who spends countless hours pumping iron in the gym, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t enjoy getting a good workout in. She’s a very active person and she loves doing things to keep herself in good physical and mental shape.
4. She Likes To Draw
Henriette has always been a very expressive person, and acting isn’t the only way she’s able to let her creative side out. In her free time, she loves to draw and she’s quite good at it. In addition to drawing, she also likes to paint. Occasionally, she even shares photos of her work on Instagram.
5. She Spends A lot Of Time Outdoors
There’s something about the beauty of nature that many people find relaxing. Henriette is definitely one of those people who loves to spend as much time outside as she can. Whether it’s sunny out or the ground is covered in snow, you can usually find her outside making the most of it.
6. She Enjoys Traveling
Life is about having as many memorable experiences as possible, and traveling is a great way to make those memories. Although she has lived in Germany for her entire life, she has gotten to see several different places all over the world. Some of the countries she’s been to include Italy, Poland, and Greece.
7. She Is Not The Most Comfortable In The Film World
Henriette loves acting, but there are other things about the industry that she isn’t as fond of. After all, she isn’t the type of actress who relishes being in the spotlight. She told German Films Quarterly, “I guess I’m not the most comfortable person in the film world. I tried to avoid film events and press work. But acting itself, especially with a director you can trust, you forget yourself and the work becomes the thing. I learned how to push and overcome boundaries.”
8. She Enjoys Doing Manual Labor
Manual labor is the kind of work that most people try to get as far away from as possible. After all, who wouldn’t want a cushy job over something that many would consider backbreaking work? Henriette, however, prefers manual labor and she finds that it’s a great way for her to balance the work she does as an actress.
9. She Likes Playing Characters She Can Relate To
When it comes to picking roles, there are lots of actors who like to play characters that are very different from them because it gives them a chance to explore what it’s like to really be someone else. Henriette has a different approach. She actually prefers to play characters who she can relate to.
10. She Knows How To Knit
Henriette probably doesn’t get much free time these days, but when she does she likes to spend it doing something that relaxes her and takes her mind off work. Knitting is the perfect thing to do that. It’s unclear exactly how long she’s been knitting, but it seems to be something she really enjoys doing.