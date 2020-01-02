Henry Cavill Could Have Been Blinded During The Witcher Filming

Sometimes being stubborn isn’t the best quality in the world as Henry Cavill came to find out on the set of The Witcher during the filming of season one. According to Abbey White of Looper the contacts that Cavill had to wear to give his eyes their distinctive look weren’t meant to be kept in for long periods of time since they could irritate and dehydrate his eyes after a while. Unfortunately since he is a stubborn man, admittedly, Cavill tried to keep them in for longer than the technician that was working for him and looking out for him recommended despite her protests that she would call off the shoot until he did as she asked. Anyone that has worn contacts before knows too well that after an extended period a pair of contacts will need to be removed to rest the eyes. Once a bit of dust got in behind the contacts however Cavill found out how much it could really hurt when the dust particles started to scratch the delicate surface of his eyes beneath the contacts. While Geralt of Rivera might have been able to operate through that mounting irritation Henry Cavill had to finally heed the technician and take the contacts off. Thankfully his sight wasn’t damaged but it’s likely that if he’d continued to be stubborn and muscle through it that he could have suffered permanent damage to his eyes.
That wasn’t the only part of Cavill’s wardrobe that became kind of a hassle either, though it was by far the most dangerous since it could have cost him his sight had he continued forward without heeding the words of the person looking out for him. Apparently he had an issue with his clothing as well since he actually wore out the leather clothing he was given to wear on a regular basis as his physique was enough to rip them thanks to how bulky he is and the practice he had of drinking a great deal of water for several days only to go without drinking water at all for a day. It’s an interesting trick really to make one’s muscles appear to bulge but it kept the costume crew working steadily provide him with enough outfits to last throughout the filming process. It also didn’t help that he wore the outfits even when not filming since he wanted to keep the feeling of Geralt as much as he could and as a result was seen wearing the clothing quite frequently.
Anyone get the feeling that Cavill’s had a good time playing the character of Geralt thus far? Matt Patches of Polygon has a few things to say on this subject. There have been a couple of setbacks it would seem but overall he’s done quite well and no matter that some people don’t tend to think that he’s the best fit. There might be others that would be just as good if not better but Cavill is the man that the showrunner went with and thus far he’s done quite a good job in the minds of a lot of fans and even those that had never heard of the Witcher before. In a way this show has given a lot of people something else to watch that’s similar to Game of Thrones and a few other shows, and they’ve responded in a big way as The Witcher has become one of the most popular shows on Netflix. Now that the first season is over a lot of folks are going to be looking forward to the second as they anticipate what’s going to happen and possibly even take up reading the books in order to find out what lies ahead. There are some that might even play the game to see just what the difference is, and obviously there are going to be a few differences that will be noted since the show is starting off at a different part of the story. All in all though The Witcher is at this time turning into something that people will be talking about for some time to come largely because the execution has been absolutely great.
As for the next season it is fair to say that Cavill might listen to those that know something about how things are supposed to go a little closer and possibly take it easier on the wardrobe department. Okay, maybe the first will happen but not the second since Cavill wants to keep the feel of Geralt and make sure that everything has that used and lived-in look that actually does work for the role. In all fairness he has brought a lot to the show and has made it possible to enjoy it in a big way since his reactions to the other characters in the series has been different enough from one person to the next that you can’t help but think that Geralt is a little more complicated than he seems. Erik Kain of Forbes has more to say about the show.