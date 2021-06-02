Henry Cavill for the ‘Highlander’ Reboot? Oh Yeah.

Henry Cavill is in high demand lately it would appear and while there’s good reason for it one can’t help but wonder how he’ll fit into the upcoming Highlander reboot, and who he might have at his side or standing against him. There’s no other way that fans are going to want to see this really since in the Highlander franchise it’s been seen that immortals come from anywhere and everywhere, but the thing is that they’re all looking to be the last one, which has happened apparently but is then retconned in another movie or series as the cycle of immortality continues and more are found throughout the world. It’s a bit confusing really, but the overall feeling is that immortals will somehow continue to appear no matter how often one of them thinks that they’re the last. But after his stint as the Witcher and a definite background in action movies, Cavill feels like the right person to plug into this franchise, but he is going to need someone there that can keep up with him and can challenge him in a very serious way. One could say that Christopher Lambert had Sean Connery for this, as well as Clancy Brown, but people need to remember that as Ramirez, Connery was just as much talk as skill, while the Kurgan, aka Brown, was raw power and aggression, someone that challenged Lambert’s character and sought to overwhelm him. Thinking of anyone that could look imposing when standing next to Cavill is kind of tough to be certain. Plus, if the formula of the first movie is followed then it’s a toss-up as to who would serve as kind of a mentor to Cavill’s character and where they might come from.
This is one aspect of the Highlander series that too many people have missed since the story is pretty diverse and despite the fact that it focused on a Scottish protagonist, to begin with, it managed to include men, women, and people from different ethnic backgrounds throughout the course of the movies and the series. Donnie Yen managed to get in on the action at one point and he was fun to watch, and there were several other individuals that were a part of the story as well at one point. Not everyone has been given equal screen time, that much is certain unless one wants to recall Mario Van Peebles and his attempt at playing one of the strangest villains of all time. The fact is that the story started off in the highlands of Scotland, and while diversity is definitely a plus since it allows a story to expand and take in a wider view, there are moments when the story needs to narrow itself down to focus on the main subject and characters, as a broader view can diffuse the main point of a story. But seeing as how we don’t know much about the story at the moment it’s fair to say that we don’t even know when it’s going to be set, what it will show, and if it will follow the original story completely or pay tribute to the original and then do its own thing. It would be nice to see some respect paid to the original and possibly even get a cameo from Lambert or Brown, or both. And of course, some type of tribute to Sean Connery would be nice, if only to remind people of his involvement in the overall story.
The Highlander saga has been a favorite of many for decades now since Connor MacLeod first came on the scene wielding a katana as he lopped off the heads of his opponents and fellow immortals. Surprisingly quite a few people have continued to follow the franchise for a while now and have been more or less rewarded with the continued exploits of Duncan MacLeod, who took up the story after Connor was gone. Things haven’t really been moving for the Highlander story for a while now, at least not in the same direction they used to be, but fans haven’t forgotten the tale, nor have they lost hope that something could finally happen with the story, as the idea of signing Cavill on is bound to invigorate plenty of people and get them thinking that this could be it, that we could be seeing a worthwhile return to the story and something that could elevate it in a way that will help the current and future generations to enjoy it as so many of us did back in the day. The choice of Henry Cavill is a great one since he’s proven himself when it comes to drama and action, and will no doubt become a worthy successor to a tale that many are ready to see return in all its glory.