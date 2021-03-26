With each passing week, the competition on American Idol gets even tougher. So far though, Henry Thompson has been able to hold his own. Although Hollywood week can be stressful, he managed to keep it together and continue to impress the judges during his duet performance with Ben Dodson. Now that he’s made it through to the next round, he’s ready to do what it takes to keep moving forward in the competition and there are a lot of people who believe that he has the ability to become the next American Idol. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Henry Thompson from American Idol.
1. He Is A Big Justin Bieber Fan
Henry Thompson may be a talented musician, but he’s also a big music fan. One of his favorite artists is none other than pop star, Justin Bieber. During an interview with AZ Central, Henry said “I’ve always loved Justin Bieber, even when everybody hated him. He’s been a great idol for me. I just love listening to all his songs.” In addition to both of them being pop musicians, most would agree that they both have great hair.
2. He Is A High School Senior
Graduation is usually the highlight of the year for a high school senior, but in Henry’s case it looks like being on American Idol is what’s really going to make his senior year special. Even though he’s still a teenager, Henry understands just how important this opportunity is and he’s going to do everything he can to take advantage of it. It’s unclear what Henry plans to do after high school, but winning the season will probably mean he’ll be following a whole new path.
3. He Has A Big Social Media Following
Social media can be an incredibly useful tool for up-and-coming artists and Henry knows how to use it to work in his favor. Henry is already gaining popularity on social media. On Instagram alone, he has almost 20,000 followers. With each week he spends on the show, he will likely see an increase in his number of followers.
4. He Is A Songwriter
At this point of the competition, we know that Henry has some seriously impressive vocal abilities, but what viewers haven’t gotten to experience yet are his skills as a songwriter. Henry loves writing songs and it has become one of his favorite ways to express himself.
5. He Is In A Band
Henry may have had a slight advantage during duet week because sharing the stage isn’t an entirely new concept to him. Although he is competing as a solo artist on the show, he is actually a member of a band called Swell. He has been with the group since 2016.
6. He Loves Connecting With Fans
Henry is fortunate to have a lot of people supporting him on his musical journey, and he’s grateful for every single one of them. He likes to interact with his fans whenever he gets the chance and it’s not unusual to see him responding to questions and comments on social media.
7. He Has A YouTube Channel
If you don’t feel like waiting until his next appearance on the show to see him perform, I have some great news for you. Henry has a YouTube channel where he regularly posts videos of his performances. Henry’s YouTube channel doesn’t have many subscribers, but he’s still managed to get over 64,000 views.
8. He Is A Shy Person
When people choose careers in the entertainment industry, it’s easy to assume that they’re very extroverted people who love to socialize and be the center of attention. In reality, however, that isn’t always the case. Henry may look cool and calm every time he steps on stage, but he’s actually a very shy person.
9. His Mom Is His Biggest Supporter
Everybody has at least one person who has always pushed them to be the best version of themselves, For Henry Thompson, that person in his mother. When talking about his mom Henry told AZ Central, “Ever since I started singing, she’s really been the backbone to keep me pushing forward and trying my best at everything.”
10. He Auditioned For American Idol In The Past
This season of American Idol isn’t the first rodeo for Henry. He actually auditioned for the show two years ago with his friend/vocal coach, but unfortunately, Henry didn’t even make it past the first audition. It would’ve been easy for him to give up after that experience, but Henry has doesn’t plan on letting anything stop him from accomplishing his dream.