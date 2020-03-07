Home
TV News
Here are The Divorce Rates for The Real Housewives Shows

Here are The Divorce Rates for The Real Housewives Shows

1 min ago

If you’ve watched any one of the numerous Real Housewife shows, you’ve probably spent at least a few minutes wondering how many of the couples are actually still together. As it turns out, it’s not a lot. The divorce rate across the entitle franchise currently stands at a whopping 43.2 percent (just to put that in perspective, the US divorce rate is a relatively minor 30.2 percent). So, which Real Housewives been the winners and the losers in the marriage stakes? Courtesy of E!’s helpful stats, you’re about to find out.

The Real Housewives of D.C.

Divorcees: Michaele Salahi, Catherine Ommanney, Mary Schmidt Amons, Stacie Scott Turner

Current Divorce Rate as of March 2020: 100%

If you were wondering which couples from The Real Housewives of D.C. are still together, then you can stop. Not a single couple from the series are still together. That’s right – of all the married duo’s who’ve featured on the show, not a single one has managed to last till death does them part. Most of the marriages did, on the other hand, manage to last longer than the show itself, which, after being canceled after just one series, became the first spinoff in the franchise not to be renewed.

The Real Housewives of Miami

Divorcees: Larsa Pippen, Marysol Patton, Alexia Echevarria, Joanna Krupa

Current Divorce Rate as of March 2020: 57.1%

Fairing just a little better than their D.C. counterparts are The Real Housewives of Miami. The show seemed to disappear suddenly after just three seasons, but who could forget Marysol Patton’s declaration of intent about her marriage to husband Philippe, “I feel like [a divorce] is what I need. I am ready. I have been very honest with him. I will call him and I’m going to tell him, ‘I’m ready to move forward.’ And when she said, “move forward”, she was obviously talking about moving into a different zip code. Other cast members who failed to keep the home fires burning include Joanna Krupa, Larsa Pippen, Alexia Echevarria.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Divorcees: Phaedra Parks, DeShawn Snow, Cynthia Bailey, Lisa Wu, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams

Current Divorce Rate as of March 2020: 53.8%

In September 2019, Kenya Moore and Marc Daly became the latest members of RHOA to call in the lawyers after their relationship hit a “really low place”. Probably not so low as DeShawn and Eric’s, however, whose marriage ended in acrimony after Eric left home to take up with his secretly pregnant girlfriend.

The Real Housewives of New York City

Divorcees: Bethenny Frankel, Jules Wainstein, LuAnn de Lesseps, Ramona Singer

Current Divorce Rate as of March 2020: 50%

Exactly half of the relationships featured on RHONY have ended in divorce…. although that figure may be slightly inflated by the fact one of the ladies (LuAnn de Lesseps) has managed to fit in two divorces in the time it takes most of us to say, “I Do”. LuAnn’s 2nd marriage to Tom lasted only 7 months… although she can’t say the other ladies didn’t warn her about his wandering eye long before they walked up the aisle.

The Real Housewives of Orange County

Divorcees: Kelly Dodd, Lynne Curtin, Lizzie Rovsek, Jeana Keough, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Vicki Gunvalson

Current Divorce Rate as of March 2020: 45%

Join the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County and your marriage has a just 65% chance of lasting the distance. If your name’s Tamra, it’s probably even lower. So far, the self-proclaimed “hottest housewife” of RHOC has split from 2 husbands. Her second divorce to Simon Barney probably ranks as one of the franchise’s dirtiest, leaving the housewife estranged from her daughter Sydney for two years. The mother-daughter reconciled in February 2020 after the news of Simon’s Stage 3 throat cancer diagnosis spread.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Divorcees: Yolanda Hadid, Carlton Gebbia, Adrienne Maloof, Taylor Armstrong

Current Divorce Rate as of March 2020: 31.25%

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills features some of the wealthiest women in the country… although not, if the divorce rate is anything to go by, the luckiest in love. Of all the ladies featured on the show, the only ones still married are Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Joyce Giraud de Ohoven, Kathryn Edwards, Eileen Davidson, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Erika Girardi, Lisa Vanderpump, Denise Richards, and Camille Grammer.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Divorcees: Dina Manzo, Danielle Staub, Teresa Giudice

Current Divorce Rate as of March 2020: 23.1%

With a divorce rate of just 23.1 percent, the ladies of The Real Housewives of New Jersey aren’t doing too badly in the love stakes. The latest divorce to rock the show was Danielle Staub and Marty Caffrey’s, who split for good in December 2019 after accusations of domestic violence from Staub (the allegations were later dismissed). Regardless, the star was clearly feeling in the pink about the break- up, saying “I am elated. The sooner I get him out of my life, the better.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac

Divorcees: Charrisse Jackson-Jordan

Current Divorce Rate as of March 2020: 20%

So far, only one couple featured on The Real Housewives of Potomac has felt the sting of divorce: Charrisse Jackson-Jordan and Eddie Jordan. The couple ended their 20-year marriage in 2017, although the writing had been on the wall ever since Charrisse joined the show the year prior, as she later revealed to the Daily Dish. “When I told [Eddie], I said, ‘They want me to do a reality TV show’ (at the time we didn’t know it was Housewives), and he said, ‘If you do, we will likely get a divorce.'” Truer words have never been spoken.

The Real Housewives of Dallas

Divorcees: None

Current Divorce Rate as of March 2020: 0%

So far, all’s looking rosy in the marriages of the ladies of The Real Housewives of Dallas. Of all the couples featured, all are still wearing their wedding bands… although for how much longer, who can say?


About The Author

Jennifer Borama
More from this Author

I've always had a passion for literature for as long as I can remember. It has always been a part of my life in one way or another, though I never considered it as a career until I became an adult. Now that adulthood is here, I couldn't be luckier!

Related Posts

Add Comment

Here are The Divorce Rates for The Real Housewives Shows
Witcher
The Witcher Gets The Honest Trailer Treatment
Here’s How Joker Made a New Spawn Movie Possible
Why The Magicians Was Canceled After 5 Seasons on Syfy
The Secret Garden Trailer Looks Pretty Awesome
Why Jason Statham Dropped Out of a Kevin Hart Action Movie
Matt Reeves Unveils Robert Pattinson’s Batmobile in First Look Images
Bert and Ernie
What We Know about The Live Action Adaptation of Sesame Street Movie
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Gussie Busch
Elaiza Ikeda
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Elaiza Ikeda
Stephanie Beacham
Whatever Happened to Stephanie Beacham?
Paul Guerra - Photographer Sebastian Luna
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Paul Guerra
Squirrel Girl
Six Underrated Marvel Heroes Who Need to Debut in The MCU
There’s a Rumor that Marvel is Taking Over DC Comics
Mephisto
Five Underrated Marvel Villains That Need to Appear in the MCU
Deadpool 3
Here’s Why Spider-Man Villains are Always Based on Animals
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s Rarest Details
Gaming Bed is the Greatest Piece of Gaming Furniture Ever
Amazing Animatronic Mimir Head from God of War
Video Games
Study Says Playing Video Games Can Be Bad for the Environment