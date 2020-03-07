Here are The Divorce Rates for The Real Housewives Shows

If you’ve watched any one of the numerous Real Housewife shows, you’ve probably spent at least a few minutes wondering how many of the couples are actually still together. As it turns out, it’s not a lot. The divorce rate across the entitle franchise currently stands at a whopping 43.2 percent (just to put that in perspective, the US divorce rate is a relatively minor 30.2 percent). So, which Real Housewives been the winners and the losers in the marriage stakes? Courtesy of E!’s helpful stats, you’re about to find out.
The Real Housewives of D.C.
Divorcees: Michaele Salahi, Catherine Ommanney, Mary Schmidt Amons, Stacie Scott Turner
Current Divorce Rate as of March 2020: 100%
If you were wondering which couples from The Real Housewives of D.C. are still together, then you can stop. Not a single couple from the series are still together. That’s right – of all the married duo’s who’ve featured on the show, not a single one has managed to last till death does them part. Most of the marriages did, on the other hand, manage to last longer than the show itself, which, after being canceled after just one series, became the first spinoff in the franchise not to be renewed.
The Real Housewives of Miami
Divorcees: Larsa Pippen, Marysol Patton, Alexia Echevarria, Joanna Krupa
Current Divorce Rate as of March 2020: 57.1%
Fairing just a little better than their D.C. counterparts are The Real Housewives of Miami. The show seemed to disappear suddenly after just three seasons, but who could forget Marysol Patton’s declaration of intent about her marriage to husband Philippe, “I feel like [a divorce] is what I need. I am ready. I have been very honest with him. I will call him and I’m going to tell him, ‘I’m ready to move forward.’ And when she said, “move forward”, she was obviously talking about moving into a different zip code. Other cast members who failed to keep the home fires burning include Joanna Krupa, Larsa Pippen, Alexia Echevarria.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Divorcees: Phaedra Parks, DeShawn Snow, Cynthia Bailey, Lisa Wu, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams
Current Divorce Rate as of March 2020: 53.8%
In September 2019, Kenya Moore and Marc Daly became the latest members of RHOA to call in the lawyers after their relationship hit a “really low place”. Probably not so low as DeShawn and Eric’s, however, whose marriage ended in acrimony after Eric left home to take up with his secretly pregnant girlfriend.
The Real Housewives of New York City
Divorcees: Bethenny Frankel, Jules Wainstein, LuAnn de Lesseps, Ramona Singer
Current Divorce Rate as of March 2020: 50%
Exactly half of the relationships featured on RHONY have ended in divorce…. although that figure may be slightly inflated by the fact one of the ladies (LuAnn de Lesseps) has managed to fit in two divorces in the time it takes most of us to say, “I Do”. LuAnn’s 2nd marriage to Tom lasted only 7 months… although she can’t say the other ladies didn’t warn her about his wandering eye long before they walked up the aisle.
The Real Housewives of Orange County
Divorcees: Kelly Dodd, Lynne Curtin, Lizzie Rovsek, Jeana Keough, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Vicki Gunvalson
Current Divorce Rate as of March 2020: 45%
Join the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County and your marriage has a just 65% chance of lasting the distance. If your name’s Tamra, it’s probably even lower. So far, the self-proclaimed “hottest housewife” of RHOC has split from 2 husbands. Her second divorce to Simon Barney probably ranks as one of the franchise’s dirtiest, leaving the housewife estranged from her daughter Sydney for two years. The mother-daughter reconciled in February 2020 after the news of Simon’s Stage 3 throat cancer diagnosis spread.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Divorcees: Yolanda Hadid, Carlton Gebbia, Adrienne Maloof, Taylor Armstrong
Current Divorce Rate as of March 2020: 31.25%
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills features some of the wealthiest women in the country… although not, if the divorce rate is anything to go by, the luckiest in love. Of all the ladies featured on the show, the only ones still married are Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Joyce Giraud de Ohoven, Kathryn Edwards, Eileen Davidson, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Erika Girardi, Lisa Vanderpump, Denise Richards, and Camille Grammer.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Divorcees: Dina Manzo, Danielle Staub, Teresa Giudice
Current Divorce Rate as of March 2020: 23.1%
With a divorce rate of just 23.1 percent, the ladies of The Real Housewives of New Jersey aren’t doing too badly in the love stakes. The latest divorce to rock the show was Danielle Staub and Marty Caffrey’s, who split for good in December 2019 after accusations of domestic violence from Staub (the allegations were later dismissed). Regardless, the star was clearly feeling in the pink about the break- up, saying “I am elated. The sooner I get him out of my life, the better.”
The Real Housewives of Potomac
Divorcees: Charrisse Jackson-Jordan
Current Divorce Rate as of March 2020: 20%
So far, only one couple featured on The Real Housewives of Potomac has felt the sting of divorce: Charrisse Jackson-Jordan and Eddie Jordan. The couple ended their 20-year marriage in 2017, although the writing had been on the wall ever since Charrisse joined the show the year prior, as she later revealed to the Daily Dish. “When I told [Eddie], I said, ‘They want me to do a reality TV show’ (at the time we didn’t know it was Housewives), and he said, ‘If you do, we will likely get a divorce.'” Truer words have never been spoken.
The Real Housewives of Dallas
Divorcees: None
Current Divorce Rate as of March 2020: 0%
So far, all’s looking rosy in the marriages of the ladies of The Real Housewives of Dallas. Of all the couples featured, all are still wearing their wedding bands… although for how much longer, who can say?