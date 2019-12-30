Here is The Legit Reason For The Witcher Bathtub Scene

It’s kind of amazing what fans will pick up on and which direction they’ll go with it more often than not since the bathtub scene in The Witcher is apparently a moment that a lot of people wanted to see and thankfully got to see in the Netflix series. But apart from that it’s not one of the most important scenes unless some viewers were hoping for a shot of Henry Cavill with his shirt off. Thus far the show hasn’t been shy about its nudity as some fans can appreciate, but the bathtub scene is perhaps one of the least impressive scenes of all. Still, since it’s something seen in the game fans are especially glad to see it since it confirms to some of them that the people running the show are listening and paying attention to what people want to see. The only problem here is that according to showrunner Lauren Hissrich they’re NOT really going by the video game, as per David James of We Got This Covered:
“Obviously, we are not adapting the video games. The video games are an adaption of the books too, so they are pulling from the same source material we are. But I also know, being an American myself, that a lot of [people], especially American audiences, are mostly familiar with the games. They did not even know the books existed. So they are part of our fanbase and it’s just a little wink and a nod to them to tell them that we see them, too.”
Having just started to read the books it’s fair to state that they really aren’t adapting the games since the connection to the books makes a lot more sense. But given that the games pull from the books as well it’s also fair to say that there are going to be a lot of similarities that will keep people happy and allow them to expect what’s going to come. So far The Witcher has been well-received and has been fully enjoyed by a lot of people since it happens to be a great story despite being so dark and Henry Cavill has taken on the part of Geralt of Rivia quite well. He’s brooding, sullen, and sulky in a big way and while it does come off as a little over the top in some moments it also gives a dark and very foreboding character that does have heart beneath that chill facade but isn’t about to show it to just anyone. It’s kind of odd that the bathtub scene would be one of the sticking points that people would concern themselves with when the overall story and the action scenes might be a bit more interesting to talk about, as would the dynamics of how Yennefer became so powerful and Cilia went from being on the run to being in the care of the Witchers in the books. All in due time, right? Nick Westerby of ThefirstNews has more to say on the matter.
Thus far The Witcher has been great, a true action story that isn’t so one-sided that one expects the hero to emerge victorious without a scratch on him. Geralt has taken his lumps and just about died on a few occasions, proving that Witcher’s are tougher than a coffin nail but at the same time are just susceptible to damage as anyone else. That is perhaps one thing that a lot of people happen to like about him. He’s undeniably strong, quick, agile, and knows his way around a fight, but the things he’s fighting are so insanely tough that it takes someone that’s been around as long as he has and possesses the knowledge and experience to deal with them. Obviously normal human beings just aren’t equipped to fight the creatures he takes on, but even now and again the Witcher appears to be a bit outmatched and has to rely on a bit of luck. His relationship with certain individuals is kind of interesting since the bard and Mousesack obviously know him quite well, or as well as anyone can. As of yet we haven’t seen him connected to Yennefer or Cilia, though those days are coming. The build-up to the books is bound to be something that will take us all off guard and leave us wondering how we didn’t guess at what was to come. In the meantime it’s enough to just enjoy the show and expect that Geralt will find his way through one trial after another.
At the current moment season 2 has been confirmed, which is great, and there’s even a rumor that season 3 will be coming as well, which should keep fans happy for a while. It does tend to indicate that Cavill won’t be flying off as Superman for a while, but somehow it feels that a lot of people are bound to rest easier for that bit of knowledge.