Here’s How Much It Cost For Cardi B To Get Her Teeth Done

Cardi B is a household name, and she’s got a lot of fans. Those who love her really love her. Those who aren’t sure about her still love her talent and her skill, but they might not be fans of her specific niche. Either way, it’s impossible to deny the fact that this rapper has some serious talent, and everyone wants to know everything about her. We’ve all looked into her history, her life, her story. Where she came from, how she made it big, and what she’s been doing in all her spare time during the pandemic. She’s a mom, a rapper, a woman who has a dream she made come true, and she’s also someone who did some major dental work. She was lovely before, but her new smile makes her just a little more gorgeous, and her fans are dying to know more about what she did to her face. We’ve got everything you need to know.
She Rapped About It
People knew the rapper had work done on her teeth, but it was confirmed when she rapped about it in one of her hit songs, “Bodak Yellow,” not too long ago. She says, “I got a bag, and fixed my teeth,” as part of her lyrics, and she also went on to rap about how her old teeth made her feel in another song.
Let’s get one thing clear; a beautiful smile is made up of beautiful teeth. If your teeth aren’t white and they aren’t straight and they aren’t perfect, it can have a profound effect on how you feel about yourself as a person. Having a pretty smile is not just about vanity; it’s about confidence. Cardi B was not as confident in herself as she could have been when she had her original teeth, so she did what anyone would do; she bought new teeth. They cost her $12,500.
The Dentist
We know that she had her mouth done, and we know that it was done by Dr. Catrise Austin. WE know this because we saw her mouth in 2017 when she was part of the “Love and Hip Hop: New York” season 7 premier. Her dentist was happy to talk about her new smile as Cardi was talking about it herself and gave the okay for the dentist to share some of the information.
She chose a porcelain veneer smile. Porcelain is the material used to make her new teeth, and veneers are things covers that go over her real teeth to make them appear whiter, brighter, and more perfect. They look real, and they aren’t noticeable unless you realize someone has a brand-new smile. You probably would not notice someone with veneers if you didn’t know what their smile looked like prior to them having dental work done.
Cardi B’s dentist was permitted to film the entire project while working on her mouth. Her entire goal was to be honest. She wasn’t trying to come out of this and show her fans a brand-new smile and pretend she did nothing to her mouth and it’s all-natural because she switched to a new toothbrush (here’s looking at you influencers and celebrities who have brand-new pouty lips and seamless foreheads but swear you just got new gloss and a new foundation…we see through that). Cardi B wanted the world to know what she did so that she could make sure her fans know it’s okay to make the necessary changes you need to make to feel more confident and in control of your life and happiness.
We love Cardi because she’s very honest about what she has done. We have no problem with cosmetic procedures (I have Botox done every three months), but we are not huge fans of people who aren’t honest about it. If you can’t own it, don’t do it. Cardi owns it. She’s had a few other things done to improve her appearance, and she’s talked about them. She once allowed an illegal butt injection situation to occur in her rear end that cost her $800, and she did it in the basement of an apartment in Queens. The person who did it did not numb her, she went through some horrible pain, and she is very lucky that she was given something that didn’t ruin her rear end for the rest of her life. She also had liposuction and an augmentation following her daughter’s birth, and she’s okay with that. We love her honesty, and her $12,500 smile is gorgeous. Worth every penny.