Here’s How You Can Be On HGTV’s Property Brothers: Forever Home

If the year 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that home really is where the heart is. And your body. And your family. And most of your free time depending on where you live and what your lockdown laws are in your state. The point is that 2020 has been a year when many people have been home more than ever, and it’s taught us we really need to love our homes. Many people have taken this year to work on projects around the house they’ve been putting off. Or, if you’re like me, you’re taking on projects you don’t need to do but want to do because suddenly you’re just really obsessed with home renovations.
Whatever it is, finding a beautiful home to call your own is what it’s all about. If you don’t love the home in which you live, perhaps a little work to it might be in order. That’s where Drew and Jonathan Scott come into play. They’re the adorable brothers from HGTV and the cover of every supermarket tabloid on the planet earth – and they’re here to give you your dream home. They come bearing some very exciting news for homeowners: they want to remodel your home and turn it into your forever home. You need only apply.
“Property Brothers: Forever Home,” is such a great concept. So many homes are beautiful and have so much potential, but homeowners may not be able to see that potential. Additionally, some homeowners might not have the funds available to take on a renovation that turns their home into their forever home. These brothers, however, are looking to change the game for you. They want to make your current house your forever home, and the application process is easier than you think.
What You Need to Know
Before you start the application process, here’s what you need to know. This is not an application for just anyone. This is for people who own their homes – no renters, please. Furthermore, this is only for people who own their homes in the Greater Los Angeles Area, the Calgary, Alberta area, or Greater Vancouver. If you’re not in any of these three areas, you can stop reading.
Homeowners in those three locations, it doesn’t matter if your home is brand-new, 100 years old, you’re a brand-new homeowner who just closed on the property an hour ago, or you inherited your home from your great-grandmother over the generations. It doesn’t matter. If you own it, you can apply.
Great Personalities, Please
Sorry, Grinches. The show is not looking for anyone with a negative attitude. They want to feature homeowners who are excited, happy, and have positive energy. They want homeowners with a fun story to tell. They want homeowners who love their home, see the potential, and need a little help getting it where it needs to be. Additionally, you should know what you want to get out of the project. You need ideas, a concept, and a design in mind prior to applying. Be authentic, and you’ll be perfect for the role.
Finding the Application
Now that we’ve eliminated the renters, the mom’s basement dwellers, and the negative nellies of the world, it’s time to apply for this super cool concept. The application for the show can be found right here on the Property Brothers Website. Be sure you click on the link for the application in your neighborhood. And, be sure you read each of the details carefully before you submit your application. Have all your information ready, and double-check that everything is correct before you submit your application.
Confidence is Key
The most important thing you need to know as a homeowner in this situation is that the renovations these guys are doing to your home are long-term renovations. The entire concept behind a ‘forever home,’ is a forever kind of design. As in, what you want done to your home should be something you’re ready, willing, and excited to live with for the rest of your life. Once you know what you are looking for in a forever home, you also need to be confident.
Finally, your confidence cannot make you difficult to work with. You must be confident in your decisions, but able to give the brothers control of the final design and the execution of the work. They will not okay any work that you have not given them permission to greenlight, but you should be confident that the okays you’re giving are really okay and you’re not just giving the go-ahead to projects because you’re not confrontational or afraid of hurting anyone’s feelings.
Does any of this sound like you? If so, now’s the time to apply.