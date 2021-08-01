Here’s How You Can Watch All of the Percy Jackson Movies

Fans of the Percy Jackson films have a tendency to be quite dedicated in their desire to devour all things about this subject that they can find. The films that have been produced are based on a book series that includes no less than five novels. Originally, the plan was apparently to create one film for every book that had been published, meaning that there would ultimately be five films. However, the film studio stopped after the second film was produced. Although there has been some talk about a third film being developed, nothing is certain at this time (although a new series is currently in pre-production). In fact, it took three years to get the second movie out after the first one came out in 2010. Even then, the second film was pushed back by several months. Despite that fact, a lot of people are very interested in the story and the two existing films have created a genuine fan following. That said, there are still a lot of people who have only casually heard of the films and don’t really have any idea what they’re about. That fact, coupled with the fact that the last film came out eight years ago, may make you wonder whether or not you’ll be able to find any place to watch the two films that have already been produced. Fortunately, they are available online.
About the Story
As previously mentioned, these two movies are based on novels of the same name that had been previously written. The first film is called Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, followed by Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters. The first film deals with the fictional demigod Percy Jackson, who is training at a place called Camp Half-Blood. In this first film, he is eventually accused of stealing from Zeus, thereby forcing him to go and clear his name. The film follows all of the twists and turns that naturally come with such an adventure, putting Percy Jackson and many of the people that he is closest to in grave danger many times over. Obviously, the books were popular enough to get the film and the first film did well enough to develop a fairly comprehensive fan following. In the second film, the same character is forced to travel to the Bermuda Triangle in order to battle the sea monsters, as they plan to send their forces of darkness to the camp, and then disseminate it throughout the entire world. It is up to Jackson to stop them, something that comes with a great deal of trepidation and of course, danger.
Concerns from Fans
Considering the fact that the last film came out almost a decade ago, fans have traditionally been concerned that they wouldn’t be able to stream either one of these films. This is understandable, as there weren’t a lot of streaming services in existence back then. In 2013, streaming was nowhere near as popular as it is today. It was even less popular all the way back in 2010, when the first film was produced. Fans of the films were left to do the same thing that many other people had to do. They were forced to wait and hope that they could purchase a DVD copy that they could watch at home whenever they wanted to. At the time, that was the industry standard and it was quite rare for filmmakers to make their projects available through any other platform. In addition, fans never knew how long they would have to wait in order to be able to get their hands on a DVD copy, as some films were released in a matter of months after their theatrical release, while others could take a year or more.
Digital Streaming
Ever since story started circulating about casting for a new series, there is a renewed interest in the first two films. It just so happens that Disney is involved with the casting for the new series. As luck would have it, they have also added those first two films to their streaming platform, Disney+. One of the great things about Disney + is that you don’t typically have to pay additional fees to watch movies like this on their platform. In fact, they’re one of the more economically priced streaming platforms out there and you typically have a number of titles at your disposal, including the two Percy Jackson films. This is good news for fans because even if they don’t have a physical copy of the films on hand, they can now stream them whenever and wherever they have a suitable device and an internet connection.
Additional Options
Disney isn’t the only platform that gives you an opportunity to stream these films, either. In fact, you can either rent or purchase the films on other platforms such as Google Play, Vudu and Amazon. The difference between these platforms and Disney is that you can watch both Percy Jackson films on Disney + without spending any extra money, aside from the subscription to the streaming service itself. The other three platforms will give you digital access to the films, but you will have to pay for the films themselves. Typically, they can be rented for just a few dollars or purchased for somewhere around $15 each. How much money you want to spend on them will ultimately depend on how many times you and your family plan on watching them.
If you’re still not sold on the idea of streaming something digitally, you can do a quick internet search and try to find a physical copy of each film. Even if you plan on streaming the film from multiple platforms, it’s always a good idea to know where you can get your hands on a physical copy, as some fans simply like to have that at their disposal just in case they need it. If you’re a big fan of the series, it may be worth it to spend the money. Otherwise, you can simply access the film digitally without much fanfare.