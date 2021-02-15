Here’s The New Season of the Chosen Exotic Armor in Destiny 2

Season of the Chosen is live in Destiny 2 and it brought with it some brand new Exotic weapons as well as some brand new class-specific Exotic armor. I certainly wasn’t expecting Bungie to add any new pieces of Exotic armor this season, but here we are with an unexpected surprise. I’m certainly not complaining about this and it’s certainly a welcome addition, though I wouldn’t expect to see new armor like this each and every season. However, Bungie did say that they are adding to their rewards team in a developer update, so who knows, maybe we can start to expect new Exotic armor each season. With that being said, what exactly is this new Exotic armor? How do you get it – and how soon can we expect an inevitable nerf to the Titan chest piece?
Mantle of Battle Harmony (Warlock Chest)
The Mantle of Battle Harmony is a brand new Exotic chest piece for the Warlock class. The Exotic perk on the Mantle of Battle Harmony is called “Absorption Cells” and it states that takedowns with weapons that have a damage type matching your subclass element grant you Super energy. While your Super energy is full, you instead gain a temporary bonus to weapon damage of the type matching your subclass element. I think this is a cool Exotic, but I’m not sure how it will really stack up against other Warlock Exotics like Transversive Steps and Contraverse Hold – unless the extra Super energy or weapon damage boost is significant, I really don’t see many people using this Exotic all that much. You can obtain this new Season of the Chosen Exotic Warlock armor piece through completing Solo Legend and Master Lost Sectors on Europa, the Cosmodrome, and now the Moon.
Omnioculus (Hunter Chest)
The new Season of the Chosen Exotic chest piece for Hunter is called the Omnioculus. The Exotic perk for the Omnioculus is called “Beyond the Veil” and it states that you gain a second Smoke Bomb charge and have damage resistance while invisible. When you make an ally invisible, they gain damage resistance while invisible and you gain melee energy. I think this is a fantastic contender to other Hunter Exotic armor pieces – not only does it help the user out by giving them a second Smoke Bomb and damage resistance while using said Smoke Bomb (or any other source of invisibility), but you also give your allies this same benefit if you use your Smoke Bomb on them, while also gaining some extra melee on the way. This should be a great Exotic to use for team players that want to strategize how to complete activities quick and deathless. You can obtain this Season of the Chosen Exotic Hunter armor piece by completing Legend and Master difficulty Lost Sectors by yourself on Europa, the Cosmodrome, or the Moon.
Cuirass of the Falling Star (Titan Chest)
The new Season of the Chosen Exotic chest piece for the Titan class is called Cuirass of the Falling Star. The Exotic perk for Cuirass of the Falling Star is called “Glorius Charge” and it reads “greatly increases your Thundercrash impact damage. Gain an overshield that lasts longer the farther you travel before striking a target.” This has definitely been the talk of the town in the Destiny community in regards to Boss damage. Thundercrash while having Cuirass of the Falling Star equipped does massively increased damage, so much so that it can do more than a Golden Gun with Celestial Nighthawk. I have a very strong feeling that Thundercrash is doing much more damage than intended with Cuirass of the Falling Star and I have absolutely no doubt in my mind that it will be nerfed into oblivion in the coming days. I mean, it’s allowing players to one-shot Raid Bosses with no problem whatsoever. Bungie has made it very clear that they don’t want players instantly melting any Boss, so I have a very hard time believing that this damage boost is intentional. You can obtain this Season of the Chosen Exotic Titan chest piece in the same way you can obtain the other new Exotics – by completing Legend and Master Lost Sectors all by yourself on Europa, the Cosmodrome, and the Moon.
While I don’t play a whole lot of Titan, I will definitely try to get my hands on the Cuirass of the Falling Star before it inevitably gets nerfed into oblivion, so grab it and have your fun with it before it’s entirely useless.